Michigan judge rejects criminal charges in Trump's electoral affair





Lansing, Michigan (AP) A Michigan judge on Tuesday rejected criminal charges against a group of people accused of having falsely certified President Donald Trump as winner of the 2020 elections in the state of the battlefield, a major blow to prosecutors, such as similar cases in four other states were muddy with reverse.

The district court judge Kristen D. Simmons, said in a court by the court that the 15 Republicans accused will not be tried. The case aroused the courts since the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a democrat, announced the accusations over two years ago.

Simmons said that she saw no intention of committing fraud in the actions of the defendants. Whether they are right, badly or indifferent, they seriously thought there were problems with the election, said the judge.

I believe they were executing their constitutional right to seek reparation, said Simmons.

Each member of the group, which included some high -level members of the Michigan Republican Party, faced eight accusations of counterfeiting and conspiracy to commit an electoral counterfeit. The accusations of higher crime brought a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Supporters, friends and family cluttered in the corridor outside the Applaudi courtroom when the judge said the business would be rejected. The defendants leaving the courtroom cried and embraced friends and family. A woman cried by hugging another and saying, we did it.

The investigators said that the group met at the headquarters of Michigan Gop in December 2020 and had signed a document wrongly indicating that they were the elected and qualified states. President Joe Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes, which is confirmed by an investigation by the State Senate led by the GOP in 2021.

Voters are part of the electoral college of 538 members who officially elect the President of the United States. In 48 states, voters vote for the candidate who won the popular vote. In Nebraska and Maine, elections votes are rewarded on the basis of the results of the Congress and State district.

A man accused in the Michigan case dropped the accusations brought against him after agreeing to cooperate with the Office of State Prosecutors in October 2023. The other 15 defendants pleaded not guilty and argued that their actions were not illegal.

Reaction to dismissal

The eminent activist of Michigan Maga and former co -president of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock, was one of the accused. His lawyer, Nicholas Somberg, told journalists after the hearing that the case addressed by the office of lawyers was a waste of money and malicious prosecution.

There must be major consequences for people who have brought this, he said.

Nessel called Simmons in disappointing power and a very bad decision at a virtual press conference and said that evidence would support criminal accusations if the case had been brought before a jury. She said that group members knew that their actions did not follow the appropriate electoral procedure and had specifically sought to circumvent the rules.

They knew they were not voters, Nessel said about the group. They knew that Donald Trump had lost, but they still lied. And it's a crime.

Nessel said that his office was planning to call the decision.

Nessel could appeal the decision to a higher court. But the legal threshold to cancel the decision is raised under Michigan law and would focus on the question of whether Simmons abused his discretion by rejecting the accusations after hearing evidence.

The judge said that the case concerned the intention

Simmons, who was initially appointed by the Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2019 and re -elected his non -partisan post the following year, took almost a year to say if there were sufficient evidence to have the cases judged following a series of long preliminary audiences. In his remarks on Tuesday, Simmons said that the case did not concern who won the 2020 elections, but on the intention of the accused.

This is not a case of electoral interference, she said.

The judge noted that the group had appeared in public about the effort and posed photos after the meeting.

As a rule, people who seek to defraud or deceive the public do not gather and do a spectacle. It would be weird, said Simmons, causing laughter in the courtroom.

The judge said Maddock seemed to have direct contact with the Trump campaign and that she could have entertained his guilt, but Maddocks' public statements at the time led the judge to believe that she was looking for a reparation of his state senators by presenting them with an alternative choice of electors.

The accusation would like the court to think that these appointed defendants were sufficiently informed or sophisticated to fully understand the electoral process, Simmons told the hearing. This alternative document does not indicate that it is an official document from the state of Michigan, does not contain a voting certificate, no one tried to forge the signing of the governors, no one tried to create a false seal.

Kahla Crino, an assistant prosecutor, challenged the judges who conclude on the intention, telling journalists that the group was aligned with the actual language of the document they signed, it was not subordinate to the results of the elections and that it directly altered the legitimate government function.

Tuesday morning, about two dozen people gathered outside the courtroom, bearing signs in support of the defendants. A reading, puts the end of the political law. The defendants and their lawyers piled up in a small courtroom in downtown Lansing for the audience, with a handle appearing above a video call. Two of the accused's lawyers said their customers could not appear for medical reasons.

Apart from the court after the hearing, the representative of the republican state Matt Maddock, husband of Meshawn Maddock, promised a remuneration against the Attorney General.

They will pay what they did to these people, he told journalists.

Marian Sheridan, one of the accused, said that her life had been suspended for two years when she was waiting for the judges' decision. She insisted that the plan was to act as a backup.

I have always been proud of my reputation, she said. In such a short time, you have friends and family who somehow believe that you are a criminal.

Prosecutors of Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona also filed criminal accusations linked to the false voters regime. None of the cases approached the test phase and many were bogged down by procedural and appeal delays.

The effort to ensure false voters was at the heart of the federal indictment against Trump who was abandoned earlier this year shortly before Trump was according to his second mandate.

___

The writer Associated Press Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

