Reshuffle, Prabowo is not always in the shade of Jokowi

Kedaipna.com – emphasizing the reshuffle led by President Prabowo Suubianto, Executive Director of the Center for Indonesian Governance and Development Policy, Cusdiawan said that the reshuffle had been carried out at the moment. In a sense, as well as the widespread public requirements that President Prabowo makes a critical evaluation of the performance of his government.

The reshuffle can also be interpreted, he continued, in the context of Prabowo's efforts to respond to public demands, whatever its effectiveness in order to obtain large public legitimacy. In this context, he considered the assessment of Prabowo's decision.

But the following question, the extent to which the consideration of professionalism based on professionalism is the main consideration of the reshuffle? Or more based on political considerations? said Cusdiawan, in a press release received by the editor, Tuesday 9/9/2025).

He said the two factors could both play a role in the decision. For example, in the context of the replacement of Menkop Budi Arie, according to him, the efforts of Prabowo to respond to two things.

“Firstly, Pak Prabowo wants to show the public that he really wants to make his government more integrity, because so far, there are rumors who care about the public concerning the various alleged scandals of Mr. Budi Arie,” he said.

Second, President Prabowo wanted at the same time that as president, he also had autonomy in the sense that he was not always in the shade of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

“Since so far, there has been a perception that has questioned the twin sun and so on.

Regarding the replacement of Sri Mulyani, he recognized that Sri Mulyani's public criticism was indeed very reasonable. However, Sri Mlyani's presence in the government opens the expectations of the public, in terms of capacities and experiences, able to develop tax policies based on technology.

“Ms. Sri, we hope to be able to maintain the health of our state budget. But budgetary policies that show alignments with many people, innovations in terms of taxation, etc. will be difficult because they are confronted with the problem of the structure of power,” he explained.

For example, he continued, to meet political requirements or models of power relations called by various literature as predatory capitalism. This is what we call a challenge and structural barriers.

“So what is this replacement, right? I think it's also a difficult task for new ministers, especially in the midst of public doubts that have emerged with the replacement figure of Ms. Sri,” said Cusdiawan.

Meanwhile, the change of Budi Gunawan, according to him, is most likely based on the climbing of demonstrations which occur massively and Budi Gunawan is considered incapable of controlling the problem.

Perhaps this is linked to the climbing of demonstrations that took place massively, and Pak Prabowo was not satisfied with the way Mr. Budi Gunawan managed and managed the problem, “he added.

In other words, change also uses considerations based on professionalism. However, is it pure based on performance considerations?

“I think that is a more interesting question, because if pure is basic on performance reasons, but why is it in fact the direction of other agencies directly linked to the demonstration and under the coordination of Menkopolkam in fact not to be altered?

In addition, Cusdiawan also commented on the formation of a new ministry, namely Hajj and OMRA, according to him, this was contrary to the efficiency which was largely reproduced by President Prabowo himself.

The training of this new ministry adds to the list of parakakos of the management of Pak Prabowo, which, on the one hand, speaks of efficiency, but the formation of a new ministry which will clearly take a budget shows the opposite. I have not seen the urgency of training this ministry. What the government should do is maximize the existing ministries who previously dealt with the Hajj and Omra problem. The emphasis is therefore placed on the improvement of management, not by adding a new ministry, “he concluded.

Report: Muhammad Rafik