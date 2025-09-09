



India elected CP Radhakrishnan, a candidate of the Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, as the next vice-president of the country, weeks after the previous person to hold the post resigning suddenly. Radhakrishnan won 452 valid votes in the electoral college of 781 members – composed of members of the higher and lower houses of the Parliament – to defeat Sudershan Reddy, supported by the opposition, a former judge of the Supreme Court. BJP politician, Radhakrishnan is the current governor of the Maharashtra state. He also sat on various parliamentary committees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him, saying that he would make an “exceptional vice-president” which “will strengthen constitutional values”.

The elections are important because they were held after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the position in July, citing health reasons. Dhankhar took office in August 2022 and his mandate was to take place until 2027. His steep resignation has aroused speculation among opposition leaders on a possible flaw between him and the best leaders of the government's BJP. Dhankhar had attributed his resignation to poor health, saying that he had to “prioritize health care and respect medical advice”, but the leaders of the opposition congress allegedly alleged that there were “much deeper reasons” behind his decision to resign. Modi did not comment on his resignation other than wishing him good health. Later, the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, rejected rumors surrounding the resignation of Dharkhar, accusing the opposition of creating a problem from nothing. Although elected mid-term, Dhankhar's successor will be a complete five-year term. In total, 754 votes were expressed Tuesday in the elections, 15 of which were invalid. Radhakrishnan obtained 452 valid preferential votes, while his opponent Reddy obtained 300. Radhakrishnan, 68, was born in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in 1957. He is known to have joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – The BJP ideological fountain – in his adolescents, gradually rising through the ranks of the BJP. He was president of the party in the state for several years and was elected twice in the constituency of Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. It is known for its affable nature and its ability to cut through the lines of parties – qualities likely to help it in its new role as vice -president of India. He should resign as governor of the Maharashtra, before an oath. The vice-president is the second highest constitutional office in the country, as well as the president of the upper chamber of the Parliament, known as Rajya Sabha. The vice-president also acts as acting president if the post becomes vacant during the term.

