



President Donald Trump speaks to journalists after leaving Air Force One on September 7, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty images

The US government has already collected tens of billions of dollars from President Donald Trump's “reciprocal prices”.

But this money and much more could end up being reimbursed if the Supreme Court is suitable with the lower courts that many of the direct debits from other countries are illegal.

How much could it end up being?

Between $ 750 billion to $ 1 billion, warned the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a declaration filed with the Supreme Court last week.

This breathtaking total could include the more than $ 72 billion in pricing income received so far by American customs and the application of border protection since the announcement of Trump's “release day”, according to data on August 24.

It would also include the money planned to collect on rates at risk by next June.

“To relax them could lead to significant disturbances,” said Bessent to the Supreme Court.

Bessente's declaration was part of a request from the Trump administration to ensure that the Supreme Court quickly rules that the prices are legal and not wait until next summer, the normal period of such a decision.

Earlier, the court settles, the less the government could be required to reimburse a majority of judges judging the illegal prices.

REFUMPTION OF Prices is not an unprecedented situation for the US government. But the amount of prices that the Trump administration could be forced to repay is.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

Under the former President Joe Biden, importers of certain Chinese products obtained reimbursements on the prices of article 301 during a limited period, according to a Holland & Knight alert in 2022. But these reimbursements were relatively derisory.

Bessent said he was “confident” that the Trump administration will force the Supreme Court to cancel the decisions of the lower jurisdiction.

But if the Supreme Court says that reimbursements are necessary, “we have to do so,” said Bessent to “meet the press” of NBC News on Sunday. And it would be “terrible,” he added.

Two lower courts ruled that Trump has exceeded his presidential authority when he invoked the international emergency economic law to justify imposing levies high in almost all American business partners.

Last week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to quickly overthrow these decisions.

“The issues in this case could not be higher,” wrote General D. John Sauer in the request of the administration before the High Court. “For the president and his most senior advisers, these prices therefore have an austere choice: with prices, we are a rich nation; without prices, we are a poor nation,” Sauer wrote.

“The president predicts that if” the United States was forced to reimburse the thousands of dollars devoted to us, America could move from force to failure when such an incorrect decision has entered into force “and” the economic consequences would be ruinous, instead of unprecedented success “.”

The Supreme Court did not indicate when it could act at the request of the Trump administration to take the case.

But the fact that the Trump administration did not wait until mid-October to ask the high court to take the case “at least increases the chances that we can see a decision of the Supreme Court by the end of the year,” said Ryan Majerus, partner of the international sales team of King & Spalding.

Major issues remain on how a reimbursement process would work for administration and companies have reached the most harsh prices

Majerus said it is possible that importers can be required to file complaints themselves to guarantee reimbursements.

Freight containers stacked aboard a ship at the Jakarta international container terminal in the port of Tanjung Priok on August 7, 2025.

Str | AFP | Getty images

Commercial experts already urge companies to keep meticulous files and prepare to file reimbursement complaints, warning that the process could be disorderly.

“The documentation of import history and the deposit of necessary documents will be unleashed quickly,” said a recent Customer Alert from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

If the brokers are required to deposit their reimbursements, “the workload for our customs teams would double overnight and would be welcomed with importers who are very wishing to recover these dollars,” Mike Short, president of Global Forwarding in CH Robinson, recently told CNBC.

The New York Times offer newsletter reported that some importers are approached to sell their rights to potential reimbursements to third -party companies in Pennies on the dollar.

Buyers of these rights actually bet that the Supreme Court will overthrow Trump's prices and give them a good return to these bettors.

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for CNBC comments.

Fixed: tariff income is collected by American customs and the application of border protection. An earlier version destroyed the name of the agency.

Don't miss these CNBC Pro ideas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/trump-tariff-refund-trade-treasury-bessent-supreme-court.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos