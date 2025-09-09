President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivering his speech to the Kazakhstan Parliament in Astana, Kazakhstan, September 2, 2024.

KAzakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, an ambitious reform program aimed at transforming Kazakhstan into a entirely digital nation in the three years, announcing the creation of a new ministry of artificial and digital development on Tuesday to manage the initiative.

In its annual address of the state of the nation entitled “Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Key Tasks and Solutions through Digital Transformation”, Tokayev described a complete modernization program covering government restructuring, financial innovation and infrastructure development.

New ministry of AI to supervise the digital transformation of three years

The new ministry will be led by a level of Vice-Prime Minister level and responsible for positioning Kazakhstan as a leader in the era of artificial intelligence. Tokayev has also ordered the rapid adoption of a digital code encompassing artificial intelligence, megadonts and the economy of the platform.

The president announced the creation of a state fund on digital assets to create a strategic cryptocurrency reserve, as well as the plans of a new banking law by the end of the year to strengthen the Fintech sector.

Tokayev has criticized excessive bureaucracy in the current investment system, saying that it compromises efficiency. He called for developing a new investment attraction model and creating a regional investment attractiveness index, the Prime Minister personally supervising the process.

The president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is greeted by Turkish airport Recep Tayyip Eresboga in Ankara, Trkiye, July 28, 2025. (AA photo)

Foreign policy maintains partnerships with China, Trkiye and the great powers

In transportation, Tokayev has highlighted the virtual access to the Dostyk-Moynty double track railroad, a strategic component of the East-West corridor. He ordered the implementation of a Smart Freight Digital Customs and Logistics platform by October to ensure equal access to the private sector.

Kazakhstan also plans to establish a national airline as part of its objective of becoming the main aviation center of Eurasia.

On international affairs, Tokayev has reaffirmed the approach of multi-voter diplomacy of Kazakhstan, expressing its satisfaction with positive developments in the American-Russia talks and the peace process in Azerbaijan-Arménie.

He underlined continuous cooperation with China, Trkiye, the Nations of Central Asia, the European Union and the United States.

The president reiterated the calls for the reform of the United Nations Security Council, announcing that Kazakhstan would present its point of view in the United Nations General Assembly.

More to read

Constitutional reforms and social programs approach the interior priorities

Tokayev proposed the transition to a monocameral parliament, with the initiative to be put to a referendum in 2027. He stressed that the process had to be transparent and advisory.

Other national priorities include the granting of special status to Alatau City, the adoption of a new urban development code by the end of the year, the creation of digital cards for land resources and the implementation of strategies for food security and water management. Environmental initiatives focus on restoring the Aral Sea and the protection of the Caspian Sea.

The reform package includes the revision of the social assistance system, strengthening pensions, expansion of health services and improving financial literacy. To prepare the young generations for the AI ​​era, Tokayev has announced its intention to integrate artificial intelligence in school programs and to extend digital education in rural areas.

By concluding his speech, the president stressed that the principles of law, order and patriotism would guide Kazakhstan by world changes.

“As long as our people remain united and internal stability is strong, we will overcome all the difficulties and succeed in passing each test,” said Tokayev.