



The Democrats of the Chamber referred Donald Trump and the Republicans on Monday after obtaining and published a copy of a birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein, which included a vulgar and sexual letter that Trump denied having sent the condemned sex offender.

Trump vigorously denied that the letter existed when the Wall Street Journal revealed its existence for the first time in July and continued the outlet for defamation. After assigning the Epsteins area, the US chamber's surveillance committee obtained the letter, which was part of a book of letters sent to Epstein for its 50th anniversary.

The supervisory committee has obtained the infamous birthday book which contains a note from President Trump who, according to him, does not exist. It is time for the president to tell us the truth about what he knew and to release all Epstein files. The American people are asking for answers, Robert Garcia, a Democrat of California said on Monday in the Chamber's supervisory committee.

Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat in Texas who also sits on the supervisory committee, said that the existence of letters had raised more questions about what Trump was dishonest.

The biggest problem is that he cannot be honest on this subject, she said in an interview on CNN on Monday. If you lie about something that simple, then when you try to tell us that you had nothing to do with these women or these girls, why should we believe you?

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat who was widely considered as a possible presidential candidate in 2028, published a video on X who epissed a clip of Trump together saying that I do not make drawings and the letter.

He also narrated the vice-president, JD Vance, who called the history of magazines in July and denied the existing letter. Newsom republished the comments of vances from July on Monday and said that it had aged well.

Epstein and Trump were longtime friends who fell around 2004. Trump said that the breakdown in friendship came after Epstein stole young women from Mar-A-Lago Spa, including Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the most important accusers of Epsteins.

There has been increasing pressure on the Trump administration to disclose information related to Epstein since the Ministry of Justice announced earlier this summer, there was no Epstein list that could be published. As candidates, Trump and Vance said they would investigate Epstein.

A birthday letter that Donald Trump would have written to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photography: Democrats on the Surveillance Committee of the Chamber / Reuters

The White House and the Republican Allies continued to deny that the letter is authentic, but several press organizations compared Trumps' signature on Epstein's letter with other Trump signatures and found that it was similar to them.

Democrats do not care about Epstein. They don't even care about its victims. This is why they were silent for years. The only thing they care about is to concoct another false scandal like Russiagate to dirty President Trump with lies. No one falls for this BS, said Vance in a post on X.

As I have always said, its very clear president has not drawn this photo, and he did not sign it, said Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, in an article on X. This is a false news to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein cannuler!

What I see is not his signature, said Republican representative byron Donalds de Florida on Monday. I saw Donald Trump sign a million things.

The representative Tim Burchett du Tennessee proposed another bizarre theory telling journalists on Capitol Hill that the signature could have been forged or made with an autopen. It's so easy to do, he said.

