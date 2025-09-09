



This is not an error that the parody now prevails over Apocalypse, a chipocalypse now, is more like an announcement by Doritos Quippy than a declaration of war in an American city. The subterfuge is the point.

Chipocalypse now. When the slogan took place on Saturday, it looked like a campaign for the last change of brand of the humble Burrito. The reality was less salty. It was a declaration of war, on an American city, by an in -office president, under the guise of a harmless meme.

By referring to the 1979 Apocalypse Now film, President Trumps Truth Social account published an image generated by the 79-year-old AI-AI as a much younger lieutenant-colonel William Kilgore (character of Robert Duvalls in the film). He was subtitled, I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to discover why it is called the Ministry of War, a parody of a famous quote from the masterpiece of Francis Ford Coppolas. (The original line: I like the smell of napalm in the morning.)

The image, intended to look like a film poster, has been wooded with the chipocalypse words now and showed the image of Trumps in front of the Chicago horizon, filled with helicopters, flames and a plume of smoke. As for the reference of the Ministry of War, Trump signed a decree on Friday to rename the Ministry of Defense, alleging that his former nickname is awake. Your taxes at work

Trumps Post has generated all kinds of concerns and indignation, as it should when the White House threatens a military operation on American soil. Illinois governor JB Pritzker exploded Trumps even via X. The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke. It's not normal, he wrote. Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-ill.), Who spoke with journalists while attending celebrations of the Mexican independence day in Chicago during the weekend, called Trumps after disgusting.

It is not an error that Chipocalypse sounds as harmless as a bag of hot Doritos, but the subterfuge is the point. Rid's game, but not really tactics, was called Warfare Memetic, where everything in a manufactured ecosystem like Trumps seems to be a harmless joke. Maga has mastered art, deploying memes inspired by pop culture which present a Trump generated by AI as Superman, a Jedi or Sydney Sweeney posing in a attractive way for a denim announcement. How can a man also fun have dictatorial aspirations?!

If you get angry like Senator Durbin, Maga insists that you are without humor and that you cannot take a joke. Curiously, when California Governor Gavin Newsom used the same approach for the Républicains Troll, they laughed.

Trump was not Jokey or Sunday fun when NBC News Yamiche Alcindor asked him about the same on the southern lawn of the White House. He was condescending when he called him darling and called his question as false news. When Alcindor tried to answer, Trump resumed.

Be calm, listen! You do not listen! You never listen to, he said. This is why you are second -order. Did not go to war. Were going to clean our cities. Would clean them, so they don't kill five people every weekend. It's not war, it's common sense.

If the meaning of reason was part of its quotient to fight against crime, its troops would invade the metropolitan areas with the greatest number of murders per capita in New Orleans, then Memphis, Tenn., And Saint-Louis. However, he left these red cities from his list in favor of the places managed by the Democrats.

Trump spoke for weeks about sending ice, American customs and border protection and other law enforcement agencies in Chicago. The president says he has fought against crime rates out of control and execute mass deportations. He has already targeted Los Angeles and Washington. DC, which, like Chicago, is under democratic control.

The threats of the presidents are in honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, we must defend our democracy against this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump, wrote the mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson on social media.

Trumps Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it launched a sharp increase in the application of immigration laws in Chicago. They came with another slogan: Operation Midway Blitz.

If only it was also a stupid meme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2025-09-08/chipocalypse-now-trump-chicago-war-no-joke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos