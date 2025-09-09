Pakistan short prison imran khan aid at 10 years old in May 2023 riot cases





Karachi / Islamabad: Torrential showers from the submerged parts of the Pakistan commercial hub Karachi on Tuesday evening, while the Sindh authorities warned against the super floods of the Industry river after weeks of mousson record rains across the Punjab, the country's agricultural country, sent massive downstream torrents.

Sindh officials said they strengthened weak slopes along the Industry river and had set up relief and medical camps in anticipation of a super flood that could move hundreds of thousands of people. The province, which houses more than 50 million people, is directly on the path of the inflated river system.

The alert comes after weeks of record rains of monsoon across Punjab where millions of people have already been moved by torrents from the Chenab, delighted and Sutlej rivers. The flood waters of these rivers now merge into the Indus in the Sindh, threatening agricultural land, villages and large cities. The outings of the Indian dams on the Sutlej added to the flows, the authorities of New Delhi relieved the pressure on the inflated tanks during heavy rain.

Pakistans National Disaster Management Author (NDMA) warned against a new rain spell in the Sindh and neighboring baloutchistan, with risks of serious urban floods in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur as well as sudden floods in the watersheds.

The officials claim that the Sindh government has prepared a super flood and strengthens the weaknesses of weaknesses after inspected the defenses in the dams along the Indus.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, president of the Pakistani peoples' party (PPP) of the Sindhs and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the damdu and Sukkur dams on Tuesday, two critical flood control structures on the Indus, where the officials informed him of the preparations.

In all eventualities, difficulties are there for people, especially for the poor who live near the river, whether it is an average flood, high flood, very high floods or a super flood, he told journalists.

Asked about the probability of unprecedented floods, he said: I think we should take it seriously. A flood is a flood.

The Sindh government said that it had installed 528 rescue camps and 159 medical camps in the districts struck by floods since the end of August, sheltering more than 143,000 displaced people. More than 390,000 cattle, vital for rural livelihoods, have also been evacuated, with veterinary services established in high -risk areas.

Bhutto-Zardari warned that the country faced a food security crisis after $ 1.5 billion in agricultural losses, mainly in Punjab.

Me and the Pakistani peoples party are of the opinion that we must declare an agricultural emergency nationwide, and everything that can be done by federal and provincial governments, we must help our Pakistani farmers, he said.

National, the NDMA said that 928 people died in floods, rains and related incidents since June 26.

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed urgent measures to protect food supplies, urging managers to protect farmers and livestock, strengthen storage and distribution systems and adopt resilient climate practices to withstand future shocks.

The rain triggers urban floods in Karachi

While the provincial government was preparing for the flood of the Indus, heavy rains overwhelmed several regions of Karachi on Tuesday, the provincial capital of Sindhs and the country's shopping center.

The showers flooded the Malir river and the Thado dam in Karachi, with the Pakistan meteorological department saying that around 11 p.m., the rains would continue for 2 to 5 overtime.

The water level of Malir River reached 12 feet, while a 4.5 -foot overflow was also recorded at the Thado dam, Saleem Baloch, special assistant of Sindh CM, said in a statement, calling on the public to be careful.

Avoid approaching rivers, drains and low areas.

The mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, visited different areas of the city late at night to examine the water drainage process.

He asked officials to increase pumping machines in the event of pursuit of rain, said the Wahabs office. Instructions given to maintain close contact with the administration of the district for immediate repair of public complaints.

Punjab

The province of Punjab, the most populous Pakistans and its main agricultural belt, brought the weight of the disaster of the late Mousson fate which started at the end of last month.

According to Irfan Ali Kathia, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 66 people were killed, 21 million displaced or evacuated to safer areas and around 1.95 million acres of flooded agricultural land.

He said the province had seen the biggest water torrents in its history, the largest rescue operation ever mounted in Punjab. The army has joined the civil agencies to move people from the low villages along the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

Kathia Details Eater Down Water: 253,000 cubic feet per second (Cusecases) in Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej near the Indian border, 34,000 CUSCES in the Ravi, 300,000 CUSCES in Trimmu, 300,000 punjnad brackets, and more than 400,000 CSUCS in Guddu in the Sindh.

Rescue commissioner Nabeel Javed said that more than 4.2 million people in 4,300 villages had been affected and that more than 1.57 million animals have evacuated.

Baloutchistan

The NDMA has also issued warnings for Balutchistan, a populated but mountainous southwest province, where heavy rains can trigger sudden floods in seasonal rivers called nullahs. The authorities provide showers in Hub, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Ormara and Hingol Valley, raising fears of dangerous torrents which could damage the roads, cultures and low accommodation.

Pakistan has been placed among the most vulnerable countries in the world, knowing more and more erratic monsoons, premature rains, heat waves and droughts in recent years.

The monsoon rains bring up to 80% of the annual precipitation of the nations and are vital to reconstruct rivers and agriculture, but their growing intensity has transformed them into a recurring disaster.

