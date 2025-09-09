Connect with us

Montenegro in China: XI praises Guterres, Barroso and Costa, Prime Minister Thank you Troika Time Support

The President of the Chinese People's Republic Xi ​​Jinping said that this tera that Portugal is a good friend of China, expressing being a pleasure to meet the Portuguese Prime Minister Lus Montenegro. Xi Jinping remembers his state visit to Portugal in 2018, which left him a “beautiful and deep printed”, and asked that Montenegro transmits “sincere greetings” to the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The LDER mentons highlighted the “Important and unique” of Portugal on the international scene, with a people who has “idisysinc, openness, including progress and autonomy”. In addition, he praised the international role played by the former first Portuguese Antnio Guterres (current United Nations secretary), Duro Barroso (former president of the European Commission) and Antnio Costa (president of the European Council), with whom he maintains “good relations”. Xi Jinping also mentioned that the two countries have resolved “correctly Macao's questionThrough friendly negotiations “and that Portugal was the first AP in Western Europe to sign cooperation acts in the initiative” A Track, A Route “, also the first in the euro zone to issue titles in Chinese currency.

On your first official day of official visit, Lus Montenegro called Xi Jinping to use the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation to “build a fair and lasting peace in Ukray”. The statements were made at the start of the meeting between the two men on the Grand Palium of the People, where journalists were able to record the first three minutes. The Portuguese Prime Minister underlined the “fundamental role, in the global and international context of China” as a permanent member of the United States Security Council, expressing the hope that Beijing contributes to “building bridges between peoples, bringing some of those who are in conflict, promoting peace, promoting respect for human rights”.

In addition to the appeal for peace, Lus Montenegro took advantage of the meeting to express the gratitude of Portugal for support mentons during the financial crisis. In terms of our bilateral economic cooperation, my duty tells you that we do not forget, however, We very well present and respecting the bet that China has developed in the Portuguese economy, in one of the most critical moments of our stephe said. Montenegro agreed with Xi Jinping that the two past renovated Laos in various sectors, such as energy, bank, Sade and water supply, with the conviction that “We can continue to take this path, at the base of Confiança”.

The visit of Lus Montenegro China, who extends for two days and passes through Macao, focused on his arrival in Beijing on Monday, followed by an official program which included a ceremony for the deposit of a crown in the monument to the people of the people, in Praa Tiananmen, accompanied by his wife and the ministers Paulo Castro Almeida and the Gains and Les Libraments Carvalho. Before the meeting with Xi Jinping, Montenegro met the president of the National People's Assembly of China, Zhao Leji, and still has a working meeting with the Chins counterparts today, Li Qiang. APS in his visit to Macao, the Prime Minister to go to an official visit to Japo, with stays in Tquio and Osaka on Friday.

