



After the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Punjab, the Minister for State income, Hardeep Singh Mundian, criticized the rescue package of 1,600 roots on Tuesday, the appellant inadequate and “insults” in the state. Mundian said he had raised the issue when he met the Prime Minister, stressing that Punjab suffered losses of a value of thousands of crores due to broken roads, damaged agricultural land and ruined houses. While thanking Prime Minister Modi for visiting, Mundian, expressing disappointment against the announced rescue package, said: “After the chief secretary gave him complete details on the loss of thousands of crores, broken roads, damaged land and ruined houses of the inhabitants of Punjab, he announced that we have a little Rs. Punjab.” The meeting in Gurdaspur, one of the most affected districts in the state, was followed by Prime Minister Modi, the Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, the Minister of Agriculture Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, and the Minister of the Union Ravneet Singh Bittu, among others. The chief secretary of Punjab, Kap Sinha, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the scale of damage caused by floods in the state, highlighting the destruction of cultures on 1.91 Lakh hectares. Health Minister Bhagwant Mann was absent due to health problems, having been hospitalized for exhaustion and a low heart rate. Before the Prime Minister’s visit, the Aam Aadmi Party Government (AAP) had urged the central government to provide a rescue set of at least 20,000 roasters, highlighting the extent of destruction in the state. In response, the Prime Minister modified promised a prior release from the second episode of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. He also announced a former payment of Rs 2 Lakh to the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees to people seriously injured by the floods. In addition, support for orphaned children as part of the PM Cares for Children program has also been announced. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of a multidimensional approach to facilitate recovery, which would imply the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the reconstruction of schools and the service of rescue fund of the PM (PMNRF). Prime Minister Modi's visit included an air investigation into the affected areas and interactions with the victims of the floods and the staff of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the SDRF. During his visit, he underlined the commitment of the Union government to work closely with the government of the State to navigate the crisis. – ends Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: Sept. 9, 2025

