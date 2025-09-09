Politics
Boris Johnson used the illegal first illegal contacts for business gain
A former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom MG deploys his work experience to maintain well-paid speeches. Boris Johnson did it, with discount: he won around 5.1 million pounds between October 2022 and May 2024 (around 5.9 million euros).
But what a former Prime Minister is not authorized without restrictions is to make contacts obtained in power to move forward in business. The British newspaper The guardian revealed That Johnson did this anyway.
The politician would have deployed his first contacts to obtain consulting work in Saudi Arabi and received nearly a quarter of a million pounds after a meeting with Venezuelan President Maduro and a healing fund manager. The former Prime Minister has not yet responded to history.
The labor watchdog by former ministers, on the other hand, launched an investigation in response to the reports, reports The Guardian.
Former Prime Minister Zak Money
As a former Prime Minister, Johnson can request compensation for the costs he initiates as a public figure. Since his departure, he would be on 182,000 pounds Public service expenses received.
This money should not be used for private or commercial purposes. The question is now, according to The Guardian, if Johnson has joined this. Labor politicians call on the British media to investigate if Johnson has lost his right to this allowance.
The Labor Watch Dog of former ministers has launched an investigation
The Guardian is based on an information leak of 1,800 documents, which the American NGO distributed the denial of secrets (DDOS). It is a pack of letters, emails, invoices, speeches and commercial contracts. Boris' files, as the Guardian calls them, give an overview of the company that Johnson created after leaving his mail as Prime Minister in September 2022. Some documents come from the moment when Johnson has always occupied this office, but most of the documents date from September 2022 to July 2024. The NGO does not know where the documents come from.
Saudi crown prince
Johnson took a new job of time at the beginning of 2024 at the consulting firm Better Earth, who came to work shortly before the Johnson Foundation by a Canadian mining store.
He accepted the work he asked for permission from the guard dog for the former ministers. The Committee on the Advisory Committee on Enterprise appointments gave Johnson the authorization of the position he had already started, provided that he does not use the contacts he established in his post as Prime Minister to win contracts for Better Earth.
But: he had already done so then. According to the Guardian, to earn a contract for the consulting company with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. He put pressure on the Saudi dignitaries whom he had met as Prime Minister and treaty, among others, a Saudi minister whom he had met as a Prime Minister for lunch and a meeting in a private club. Johnson wrote a letter to Prince Mohammed in which he called himself an admirer passionate about the vision you have for the kingdom.
240,000 ponds
And then the goalkeeper describes a meeting of Johnson with a man whom he prefers as a dictator of a wrong diet. He was actually on a family vacation, in the Dominican Republic, but Johnson interrupted him to meet Nicols Maduro, the president of Venezuela, with the director of hedge funds Maarten Petermann. Johnson did nothing for this meeting, he said officials. However, a few weeks later, he received 240,000 pounds from Petermann. In Boris' files, the Guardian found a contract that the former Prime Minister concluded with Petermann, in which Johnson is described as a man with unique experience and knowledge of British government policy and international relations. Agreements are concluded in the contract for several meetings. That the 240,000 pounds were paid before the meeting with Maduro, the Guardian cannot say with certainty.
Read also: in its political memories, the political Schelm Boris Johnson is again inactive as always
