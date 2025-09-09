



The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Yasmin Rashid (left) and Ejaz Chaudhary. Assembly of Punjab / Senate of Pakistan / Filemian Rasheed, Cheema granted a prison sentence of 10 years. ATC gives Khadija Shah a five -year sentence. Rubina Jameel and Afshan Tariq acquitted in the case of May 9.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore acquitted the head of the PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday while condemning Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others to 10 years in prison for a case of May 9 riots linked to violence in Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC judge Manzar Ali Gul made the verdict in the event of a fire of the car of a Supreme Court judge in Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9, 2023. The hearing took place in Kot Lakhpat Prison, Lahore.

Likewise, the leaders of the PTI Mian Mehmood-Ur-Rasheed and Umar Sarfraz Cheema also received 10 years of imprisonment each.

The court also granted a five -year sentence to the head of PTI Khadija Shah in the same case. However, Rubina Jameel and Afshan Tariq were acquitted.

The development adds to the growing legal problems confronted by the PTI based on Imran Khan, which saw dozens of leaders undergo prison terms during the May 9 riots while several others, including the former Prime Minister, remain behind bars in a plethora of cases.

Last month, the Pakistan Electoral Commission (ECP) deactivated a certain number of PTI legislators, including the opposition leaders in the Senate and the Senator of the National Assembly Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan following their convictions in the affairs of May 9.

The disqualification occurred a few days after a special special anti -terrorist (ATC) of Faisalabad sentenced several PTI leaders, notably Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in relation to a case recorded following May 9, 2023, violence at the civil line police station.

May 9 riots

Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan stormed public property and military facilities, including the body of body commander in Lahore, on May 9, 2023, to protest against the arrest of former prime ministers.

The riots broke out after the founder of the PTI was placed in police custody of the premises of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) in a case of transplant.

During the troubles, the supporters of Khan the only Prime Minister of the History of Pakistans to be ousted by a vote without confidence in the targeted civil and military installations, including the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Several leaders and workers of the PTI were released on bail after their arrests, while many remain behind bars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/622828-atc-sentences-yasmin-rashid-ejaz-chaudhry-to-10-years-in-may-9-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos