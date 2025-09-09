Can the reshuffle of the office of President Prabowo respond to public disorders?





Jakarta: Reshuffle or reshuffle of the cabinet led by President Prabowo suffered Monday (8/9) aims to reduce public dissatisfaction after the wave of demonstrations that occur recently, the opinion of observers. Observers also mentioned that Prabowo's decision was aimed at conferring its political power by replacing ministers who were still linked to former president Joko Widodo. There were five ministers who were replaced, one of them was the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati who had long been in office. Prabowo also trained the Ministry of Hajj and Omra which specifically managed the implementation of the pilgrimage. The replacement of Sri Mulyani is an economist of Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa who is president of the Council of Commissioners of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS). The Minister of Cooperatives (Menkop) Budi Arie Setiadi was replaced by his assistant, Ferry Juliantono. The Minister of Protection of Migrants Migrants Abdul Kadir Karding was replaced by Mukhtarudin, secretary of the Golkar party faction in the DPR. Budi Gunawan was withdrawn from the coordination position of the Minister of Political Affairs and Security (Menko Polkam), while Dito Ariotedjo was rejected from the position of the Minister of Young and Sports (Menpora). The two substitutes have not been announced. According to the observers, the ministers who were withdrawn were those who were considered to have triggered the anger of the public. Budi Arie would have already been involved in the practice of online games when he was Minister of Communication and Information at the time of President Jokowi. Dito was linked to a corruption case before being minister, but he denied having received bribes. While Karding harvests the controversy after the photo is viral. In the photo, he and the forest minister Raja Juli Antoni were seen playing Domino with Aziz Welang, a businessman who had been appointed suspect in the case of illegal logging. Last week, in the midst of demonstrations against police violence and DPR allowances, Sri Mulyani's house was the target of plunder mass. Three DPR members were also distributed looters. I think that in recent days, in particular during demonstrations and previously, the economic performance of the country was in fact in the spotlight, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, researcher at the Political Research Center for the National Research and Innovation Agency (Brin). This is therefore associated with the performance of replaced ministers. For example, economic issues are associated with the Minister of Finance, then there is an online game problem that involved Minister Budi (Arie), Wasisto said. This is the second reshuffle produced by Prabowo. Previously, in February, Prabowo withdrew Satryo Santri Brodjonegoro from the post of Minister of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology (Mendikti Saintek). Although this time, more ministers have been replaced, according to observers of the Prabowo stages, were still not enough to overcome the problems encountered by most Indonesians. The reshuffle of the cabinet is considered to have fully responded to public disorders. According to the observer, the government must assess various policies that have overwhelmed the economy.

