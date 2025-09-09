Politics
Lus Montenegro asks Xi Jinping his support for peace in Ukraine
PorEuronews
Published
•Last update
ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Portugus mentioned the war in Ukraine to the President of China on the first day of his official step visit. During a meeting in the Grand Palais in the city, Lus Montenegro Pidi A Xi Jinping who use your influence with Russia to reach peace.
“We have its contribution and the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation so that we can build a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible,” said Montenegro, said Quoted by the Portuguese press agency.
China has no official position on the war in Ukraine, but the Close between Mosc and Pekn It is well known. This proximity was visible last week, when Russian President Vladimir Putin was in China to attend the top of the Shanghi cooperative organization And in the parade to commemorate the end of the Second World War.
During the parade, Putin sat next to XI. Prime Minister Portugus underlined Pekn's role in the international context. “China plays a fundamental role in the global and international context, it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, “said.
“We expect your contribution so that We can build bridges among peoplesBring some of those who are in conflict, promote peace, promote multilateralism, Promote respect for human rights“, Sub-rays of Montenegro.
XI also talks about the international role of Portugal
The meeting of the Grand Palais of People between the Chinese and Portuguese delegations took place behind closed doors and was only open to the public during the first three minutes. During this brief period, Xi Jinping also talks about the role of Portugal in the international scene, which he describes as “important”, mentioning in particular Three former Portuguese Prime Ministers.
“The United Nations Secretary GeneralAntnium Guterres, President of the European Council, Antnia Costa, and former president of the European Commission, Hard Barroso – I have good relations with them“He said, quoted by the Portuguese news agency.
Xi Jinping takes an opportunity to ask Portugal to work in the association between China and Europe. “The turbulent and interconnected quantity becomes the international panorama, the largest The need for China and Europe to strengthen communicationThey increase mutual trust and deepen cooperation, “said Xi, quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
The Chinese president also took advantage of the occasionn to rent relations between the two passes, at a time when they celebrate the 20 anniversary of the signing of a strategic association. “Portugal is a Good friend of China“said Xi, quoted by the Portuguese press agency, citing as an example the” friendly form “in which Macao's transition is carried out.
“Portugal was also the first country in Western Europe In the signing of cooperation agreements with China as part of the Strip and Route initiative and the first step in the euro zone to issue bonds in Chinese currency “, in economic terms, Prime Minister Portugus also appreciated For China, its support during the financial crisis in Portugal.
“We have not forgotten, on the contrary, Svery aware and respecting the commitment that China I assumed with the Portuguese economy to one of the most critical moments in our country, during the financial crisis, “AADI.
Prime Minister of Portugus I arrived in Pekn on MondayBut the official agenda only started on Tuesday, with a ceremony on the Plaza of Tiananmen. The delegation also includes Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Manuel Castro Almeida, Minister of the Economy and the Territorial Cohessin, and Graa Carvalho, Minister of the Environment and Energy.
This Tuesday, Montenegro also met the Primer Minister of China, Li Qiang. Pekn is the first scale of the official visit of Lus Montenegro in Asia, which also takes the cities of Macao and Japanese in Tokyo and Osaka.
|
Sources
2/ https://es.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/09/09/luis-montenegro-pide-en-pekin-a-xi-jinping-apoyo-para-la-paz-en-ucrania
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The main Turkish diffuser seized by the State within the framework of fraud and the tax survey
- Donald Trump's Epstein problem keeps coming back
- Mandelon and Epstein: How much would Starmer know?
- PTI members retreat standard Senate committees
- Delhi CM asks the Durga Puja committees to keep the photo of PM Modi at the feet of Idol for the blessing, the controversy of the courts
- A look at recent acts of political violence in the United StatesExBulletin
- Legendary artist Sandra Bernhard about mood swings, madness and chaos • The Hi-Lo
- Ethiopia has launched a controversial hydroelectric dam
- HPV infection causes most cervical cancer | Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Shungnak M2.8 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- The United States calls Stoke waits for Trump to meet XI soon
- The testimony begins in the trial of the man accused of having tried to kill TrumpExBulletin