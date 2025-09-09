Lus Montenegro asks Xi Jinping his support for peace in Ukraine



Prime Minister Portugus mentioned the war in Ukraine to the President of China on the first day of his official step visit. During a meeting in the Grand Palais in the city, Lus Montenegro Pidi A Xi Jinping who use your influence with Russia to reach peace.

“We have its contribution and the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation so that we can build a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible,” said Montenegro, said Quoted by the Portuguese press agency.

China has no official position on the war in Ukraine, but the Close between Mosc and Pekn It is well known. This proximity was visible last week, when Russian President Vladimir Putin was in China to attend the top of the Shanghi cooperative organization And in the parade to commemorate the end of the Second World War.

During the parade, Putin sat next to XI. Prime Minister Portugus underlined Pekn's role in the international context. “China plays a fundamental role in the global and international context, it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, “said.

“We expect your contribution so that We can build bridges among peoplesBring some of those who are in conflict, promote peace, promote multilateralism, Promote respect for human rights“, Sub-rays of Montenegro.

XI also talks about the international role of Portugal

The meeting of the Grand Palais of People between the Chinese and Portuguese delegations took place behind closed doors and was only open to the public during the first three minutes. During this brief period, Xi Jinping also talks about the role of Portugal in the international scene, which he describes as “important”, mentioning in particular Three former Portuguese Prime Ministers.

“The United Nations Secretary GeneralAntnium Guterres, President of the European Council, Antnia Costa, and former president of the European Commission, Hard Barroso – I have good relations with them“He said, quoted by the Portuguese news agency.

Xi Jinping takes an opportunity to ask Portugal to work in the association between China and Europe. “The turbulent and interconnected quantity becomes the international panorama, the largest The need for China and Europe to strengthen communicationThey increase mutual trust and deepen cooperation, “said Xi, quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The Chinese president also took advantage of the occasionn to rent relations between the two passes, at a time when they celebrate the 20 anniversary of the signing of a strategic association. “Portugal is a Good friend of China“said Xi, quoted by the Portuguese press agency, citing as an example the” friendly form “in which Macao's transition is carried out.

“Portugal was also the first country in Western Europe In the signing of cooperation agreements with China as part of the Strip and Route initiative and the first step in the euro zone to issue bonds in Chinese currency “, in economic terms, Prime Minister Portugus also appreciated For China, its support during the financial crisis in Portugal.

“We have not forgotten, on the contrary, Svery aware and respecting the commitment that China I assumed with the Portuguese economy to one of the most critical moments in our country, during the financial crisis, “AADI.

Prime Minister of Portugus I arrived in Pekn on MondayBut the official agenda only started on Tuesday, with a ceremony on the Plaza of Tiananmen. The delegation also includes Paulo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Manuel Castro Almeida, Minister of the Economy and the Territorial Cohessin, and Graa Carvalho, Minister of the Environment and Energy.

This Tuesday, Montenegro also met the Primer Minister of China, Li Qiang. Pekn is the first scale of the official visit of Lus Montenegro in Asia, which also takes the cities of Macao and Japanese in Tokyo and Osaka.