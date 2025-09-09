The Guardian now writes that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hidden the United Arab Emirates for a private company that has captured billions of dollars.

By TutorAt the beginning of 2024, an electronic cigarette lobbyist, an activist in the voting levery campaign and a Vienna banker began to convince the manager of an oil -rich breast to give them a billion dollars. For the plan to work, they suggest the secret files they have already disclosed, that they needed a well -known character who had a link with the sheikh. So they used Boris Johnson.

His mandate as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was over two years ago and left Parliament. But Johnson maintained the relationship to power during his time. Boris Files, a collection of first Guardian documents, indicates that he tried to use these relationships for personal enrichment.

The published files raise questions if Johnson violates the rules of ethics by putting pressure on a senior foreign official to ensure his patronage for a company that would bring millions. In the need for funding, BIA Advisory, a company widely unknown for financial solutions for climate, used the former Prime Minister as a principal adviser. The idea was Johnson, charismatic and with good connections after his years as mayor of London, external secretary and Prime Minister to open doors in the desert.

Since the organization of the climate summit in 2023, the leaders of the United Arab Emirates are eager to appear ecological, channeling some of their important income from fossil fossil fossils.

Abu Dhabi, the richness of the Emirates, has an investment fund of $ 300 billion, Mubadala. Mubadala's support was “The Great Mimi,” said Johnson's employee to his new partners.

And his time in Downing Street, Johnson knew the boss. The staff worker was Shelley Williams-Walker. She helped manage Johnson's operation at Downing Street, then UB one of the three AIDS at the Boris Johnson office, a limited liability company. Like all former prime ministers, Johnson can ask 115,000 a year per year to taxpayers' funds, but can only use them for public tasks, writes the big chain.

The role of his office in his commercial activities raises questions if these funds, issued in the context of assistance to public responsibilities (PDCA), were poorly used.

This story does not make sense. The PDCA is fully used in accordance with the rules. The Guardian should change his name in Pravda, he said.

He did not answer questions about BIA Advisory and his activities in Abu Dhabi.

Following the discoveries of this weekly newspaper week that Johnson may have violated the rules of ethics concerning his relationship with Saudi Arabia and Venezuel, the superior politicians of the Liberal and Liberal Democratic party called on its use of public funds.

Former ministers it is prohibited from putting pressure on the contacts of foreign governments that have acquired functions in order to secure the company.

But in April 2024, when his assistant faced disturbing questions of a body of surveillance ethics on his role, Johnson rolled up on a flight from Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi.

Documentary documents, provided by the distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS) and Guardian Distributed Distributed Group, show that Johnson was offered a personal participation in BIA Advisory.

The company would be integrated into the secret jurisdiction of Guernsey. The documents suggest that Johnson would receive 24% of the shares, with an additional 20% for his assistant Williams-Walker.

The remaining actions would be divided between the two founders. One, Shem Baldeoshh, is a public problem consultant who recently supported the electronic cigarette industry. The other, David Roach, is a person known in the field of public relations with political ambition. He presented himself without success for the curator in the 2015 elections, then directed the central operation of the departure campaign of London during the referendum on Brexit, according to his website. It was a roach that approached Johnson on entrepreneurship, according to an official document from the former Prime Minister.

Although an Austrian banker was recruited, the company had little experience in the treatment of large sums of money. However, equipped with Johnson, the BIA proposal was daring: demanding Abu Dhabi not only to manage 1 billion euros (just over a billion dollars at that time), according to documents, but also a subsidy of additional 10 million euros to cover the initial costs.

This would indicate that the founders were investing little or not with their money, while predicting 2.5% of yields – potentially to make millions. But they first had to convince their emirate partners.

As Prime Minister, Johnson was waiting for Khaldon al-Mubarak at least three times. Known in the United Kingdom as Manchester City president, Mubarak participated in an exclusive dinner for funding and the industrial superstar at the World Investment Summit after Johnson Brexit in 2021.

In 2024, it was time for Abu Dhabi to welcome Johnson. A state electricity company, partly owned by Mubadals, paid him $ 350,000 for a speech during his green conference, suggest the published files. Earlier, the chief of the National Oil Company, who, as president of the climate Summit, in 2023, to the United Arab Emirates, faced accusations, asked the talented speaker to rent his environmental leadership. Johnson seems to have accepted it.

After the speech, the former Prime Minister was sent by car to Tower Mubadala, one of the scintillating skyscrapers of the emirate.

During a meeting with Mubarak, he raised the addition of the climate funding of BIA Advisory, according to the files. A project of a letter prepared for two months later to send it to Mubarak, “how briefly mentioned when we met, I act now as main advisor to Bia Advisory”.

Johnson seems to have put pressure on contact with his mandate, violating the rules of ethics designed to prevent former ministers from using their public service.

And published files show that the supervision organization had not yet approved it for this work. In fact, in London, officials raised concerns about Johnson's relations with foreign governments.

In Johnson's letter project in Mubarak, said: as you know, part of my inheritance as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was the unification of world leaders around a certain number of concrete commitments at the top of the COP26 climate in 2021.

But he clearly indicated that it had to do with business. He “would be greatly welcomed the opportunity to engage with their team on what he hoped could be an attractive investment in Mubadaln”.

However, the letter has been suspended. The Commercial appointment Committee (ACOBA), the supervisory body examining the profits of former ministers, has not yet adopted its role as BIA advisor. Johnson's team was still frustrated by delay, as indicated in published files.

Acoba told his office that since Johnson proposes to contact foreign governments, the addition was referred to the secretary's team. It was David Cameron, Johnson's former rival and a predecessor as Prime Minister, who had endured his lobbying scandal in Greensill.

In June 2024, as the letter to Mubaraki had not yet been sent, Williams-Walker, helping Johnson who had the right to participate, sent an e-mail to the head of the ACOBA involved in the saying that Johnson had personally discussed with Eric Pickles.

“We are a little confused by the delay,” she wrote.

As soon as Acuba responds, Bia Advisory told Johnson's aid that he hoped that the former Prime Minister would send the letter to the chief of Mubadala, perhaps pursuing a personal message to ensure his patronage.

None of those involved in the BIA advisory company, nor the representatives of Mubadala meet the comments. Even Williams-Walker did not respond to Guardian.

The fate of entrepreneurship is not indicated in public files. Despite the way he found himself, Guardian asked Johnson how much money he had earned in his role, but he did not respond.

