Faced with an unreliable administration in the United States, many countries are now looking for alternatives to reduce their long-term exposure to the development of American policies. China has taken note and presents itself as a regular hand which remains attached to multilateralism, long-term transactions and non-interference.

New York does not confuse the photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during the Pekin's Victory Day parade for a new world order. XI is unable to direct one. But he sees a world leadership vacuum cleaner and he moves to exploit it.

Last week's real story was not the military equipment that was rolling on Tiananmen square. This was the list of guests for the previous Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the most important since the organization was founded in 2001. Faced with a unilateralist white house whose policies change as quickly as US President Donald wins over the United States, more than a dozen world leaders: a shared desire to diversify the United States.

In what I call the Gzero world where no country is arranged and capable of setting global rules, and where the United States is increasingly considered not only unpredictable but unreliable, the optionality premium has crossed the roof. The distinction between unpredictability and lack of reliability is important. The unpredictability can be tactically useful to keep the adversaries imbalances and galvanize the allies to do more. NATO is stronger today than it was before Trump first arrived at its functions, in part because its unpredictability (as well as the large -scale Invasion of Ukraine) have prompted Europeans to increase their defense expenses and add two new members to the Alliance. But the lack of reliability has the opposite effect, leading to all the friends included to cover their bets.

Through trade, technology and security, Trump has imposed radical rates, withdrawn official agreements and puts pressure on closing allies in closely transactional negotiations. In the short term, the countries play defense, giving the White House here which earns non -reciprocal concessions, prices to avoid more climbing. But they are also looking for alternatives to new business links, financial infrastructure and supply chains to reduce long -term exposure to American policy changes.

China has taken note and presents itself as a regular hand which engages in multilateralism, long-term transactions and non-interference. At Tianjin, this message was explicit: we will stand under our agreements; The United States will not do so. The message lands, not because others believe that China suddenly turned into a benevolent hegemon, but because he is the only player on a scale And Political consistency to anchor a long-term coverage strategy now that the United States has become unreliable.

XI used the SCO summit to present a multipolar multipolar alternative before sovereignty to the order led by the West, to criticize the unilateral coercive measures and to add a new global governance initiative to its set of brand platforms. The joint summary declaration echoes its discussion points, and the members agreed to create another development bank to facilitate transactions in national currency rather than the dollar. Although these deliverables are modestly modestly, optics were powerful: even governments that do not necessarily accept the world vision of Chinas, and who prefer to work with America, are looking for options to stimulate their resilience.

India is the most consecutive example. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his first visit to China in seven years, meeting Xi (and Putin) to Tianjin at a time when the American-Indian relationship becomes more opponent and volatile. While the thaw with China has been built quietly since last fall, a personal flaw with Trump, who threw a 50% rate on Indian exports to the United States, prompted Modi to cover himself more strongly. India reports that it has options to help him withstand American pressure.

Of course, China will not replace the United States as a Primary India Primary Strategic, Economic and Technological Partner. India and China remain strategic adversaries with border disputes and competing interests through South Asia of Bangladesh and Tibet to the Maldives and the Indian public feeling towards China is still unfavorable.

In addition, the close security of China with Pakistan, such as India, deepen links with Japan and the Philippines, continues to reproduce mutual distrust. Modi went to Japan before arriving in Beijing, and he jumped from Xis's military parade. India was the only member of the OCS who refused to approve the initiative of the Chinas belt and the road in the communication of the summits, indicating that it always favors its relations with the West. Be that as it may for global stability, the Indian-Chinese thaw will remain narrow and opportunistic. There will be a selective economic relaxation and a de -escalation of prudent borders, but no strategic pivot.

Likewise, the lack of American reliability makes the sco marginally stronger, but it does not transform it into the equivalent led by NATO or G7 China. Although China presented a formidable competition power last week, its ability to bring together collective action remains limited. Its global security, development and AI initiatives suggest that it is better for the brand image than to provide concrete results. The SCO has exceeded its fight against terrorism and the original climate, but it did not find a unifying goal. It is a sprawling club whose incompatible interests of the antagonism of India-Pakistan in the suspicion of Central Asia of Moscow will maintain superficial coordination.

Diplomatically, China still constantly strikes below its economic weight. In conflicts beyond its neighborhood, its actions always tend to drag its rhetoric. The SCO will be more vocal, but not more relevant on the biggest security issues. This will not have a Ukraine or Gaza impact immediately.

Despite this, the incremental creation of the new global plumbing, including a new SCO bank (so well funded), operating alongside the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the BRICS New Development Bank, more national currency, anti-cancer mechanisms and south-south coordination could be important. These are small steps, but they will facilitate the diversification of the United States over time, and more difficult to relax later. American unilateralism has rendered the costs of overcoming overtaking, which makes China an obvious opening. All he needs to do is present a simple contrast: at least we are consistent. In a G-Zero world, it counts more than perfection.

For the United States, the solution is obvious: become a reliable partner again. Avoid imposing surprise prices on the allies and withdrawing carefully negotiated agreements, and showing more follow -up on commitments that will survive an information cycle. Until then, other countries, the continuation of the optionality will continue and the World Center for Gravity will continue to descend to the East.