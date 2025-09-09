Erdogan condemns the Israeli attack on Hamas' negotiation team in Qatar

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a press conference after the meeting of the cabinet at the presidential complex in Ankara, Türkiye on September 08, 2025. (AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned Israel's attack on a Hamas negotiation delegation in Qatar, describing it as a violation of international law and Qatari sovereignty.

In a social media statement on Tuesday, Erdogan accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to deepen conflicts and instability in the region thanks to the strike against representatives of Hamas engaged in diplomatic talks.

“The attack on Israel today against Hamas' negotiation team in Qatar has once again revealed that the blind government of Netanyahu aims to deepen conflicts and instability,” said Erdogan. “This attack, which constitutes a clear violation of international law and sovereignty of Qatar, also targeted the security and peace of our Qatar Country brother.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (L) as they pose for a photo while chairing the tenth meeting of the Trkiye-Qatar High strategic committee to the presidential presidency in Ankara, Trkiye on November 14.

Trkiye initiates support for Qatar and the Palestinian cause

The president described the strike as a state -sponsored terrorism and promised that Trkiye would be held both by Palestinian and Qatari interests. “Those who make terrorism a state policy will never reach their goals,” he said.

Erdogan said that Trkiye would maintain his “resolved and determined position” against what he called the “banditry” of Israel which aims to cause the whole region in the event of a disaster, committing to continue to defend peace, international law and Palestinian freedom “at all costs”.

More to read

The leaders coordinate the response in the diplomatic call

Erdogan also organized a telephone conversation with the Emir Qatari Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the attack and coordinate a joint response, according to the presidential management of Trkiye communications.

During the call, Erdogan expressed his condolences for those who killed what he called an “odious attack” and reaffirmed the total support of Trkiye in Qatar and his people. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to stop what Erdogan has already called a “massacre” in Gaza.