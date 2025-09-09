Politics
I tell you all the farewells: tears and tributes flow while Sri Mulyani started from the Indonesian cabinet
Jakarta Tributes, tears and words of appreciation flocked for the veteran technocrat Sri Molyani Indrawati on September 9, one day after a sudden reshuffle of the cabinet in Indonesia which led to the eviction of five ministers.
After being Minister of Finance for more than a decade within three presidents, Dr. Sri Mulyanissudden Removal came
In the wake of life events and the looting of legislative houses
including his.
Notable personalities have brought various platforms to rent the impact and the reputation of which the 63 -year -old had in the world finance arena.
Some welcomed Dr. Sri Mlyani as a disciplined guardian of the state budget, while others have described his exit from the office as a credibility shock.
A particular scene that drew on the heart took place in the hall of the building of the Ministry of Finance in Jakarta, where hundreds of officials gathered around noon, waving flowers and singing a popular Indonesian song, Language of the Heart.
In your smile, I can hear the language of your heart … Only I really understand the bustle of your soul, the song went.
And while the officials reached the final stanzas, they took turns by presenting their flowers to Dr. Sri Mulyani, who tore when she thanked them.
On September 9, she officially gave her role to
She wasted
WHO held various high -level positions before directing the Indonesian equivalent of the Federal Deposit Insurance American Corporation in the past five years.
Among the people kidnapped by the Indonesian lessee Prabowo suffered, on September 8, there was the Minister of Coordination Policy and Security and the Minister of Protection of Migrant Workers.
In his closing speech during the transfer ceremony, assisted by deputies and former colleagues ministers, Dr. Sri Mulyani described the Indonesian ministry of infinity as a pillar of stability and an instrument that can improve the well-being of all Indonesians and the progress of the nations.
She also called on her successor and all the state devices to continue to carefully manage the finances of the nations and thanked all the bureaucrats who had worked with her during her stay in government.
The work has never been easy … I told you all the farewells today, and please, from now on, I respect my private life as an ordinary citizen, she said in her dissemination speech.
In recent weeks, Dr. Sri Mlyani had become one of the targets of public anger, and his residence in the high -end district of Bintaro in Banten province outside Jakarta was temporary and plundered by crowds on August 31.
Anger was built against her after a Deepfake viral video has shown that her teachers call a burden, as well as her own controversial remarks assimilating taxes to Islamic alms, or Zakat.
She also faced criticisms for her timely lack of support for initiatives aimed at supporting investments by manufacturers of foreign electric vehicles, as well as her aggressive and unequal approach to Perceive taxes.
Dr. Sri Mlyani would have asked to resign after the looting incident.
The rumors of his resignation have circulated since the beginning of 2024, in the midst of alleged provisions with Mr. Prabowo who, as Minister of Defense of the time, had ambitious spending plans for the production of weapons.
However, Mr. Prabowo preserved it as Minister of Finance when he became president in October 2024.
After the news of the release of Dr. Sri Molyanis on September 8, the composite index Jakarta, which measures the movement of all the actions listed on the Indonesia stock exchange, decreased two days in a row 1.28% and 1.78% on September 8 and September 9 Reflect investors' concerns. Indonesian bonds and currency also dropped, reporting a sale by suspicious investors.
Indonesia has just lost its most reliable economic voice, the financial director of Maersk JV Company Arbianto Setiawan wrote on LinkedIn on September 9, describing it as the most disciplined goalkeeper of the state budget.
He said that his departure had raised concerns to weaken budgetary discipline and that the budget could be dangerously stretched by ambitious social programs.
Dr. Sri Mulyani was executive director of the International Monetary Fund from 2002 to 2004, cementing his reputation as a leading technocrat in global finance.
His first mandate as Minister of Finance took place from 2005 to 2010, under the president of the time, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
She then joined the World Bank as Director General from 2010 to 2016, before returning to Indonesia to assume the finance portfolio under President Joko Widodo of the time, in 2016, a position she held until 2025.
While serving under Mr. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, Dr. Sri Mulyani was repeatedly credited to resist pressure on the tendency of presidents to promote populist policies such as excessive social assistance, according to the media Thelocaux.
Like Jokowi, President Prabowo acts as a gas pedal, trying to drive as much growth as possible, while Sri Mulyani served as a brake, applying a restraint and providing balancing control, a Jakarta base analyst Who worked with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance told Times Straits. He refused to be appointed due to the sensitive nature of his commentary.
Former central banker Harry Baskoro wrote in an article on social networks: the release of Sri Mulyanis is more than a change of staff, it is a clash of credibility.
He added: When the most reliable budget anchor has come back, the markets are not only swinging, they begin to question the compass itselfstressing that the strength of Dr Sri Mulyanis was the tax discipline.
In a tribute to LinkedIn, Ms. Deva Rachman, former advisor at Prospera, a sustained grant agency in Australia which promotes inclusive growth in Indonesia, said: gold will always be gold, wherever they are.
|
