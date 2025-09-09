Punjab Floods: PM Modi conducts an air investigation, meets people affected in Gurdaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday September 9, 2025) conducted an air investigation into areas ravaged by floods in Punjab, fighting against his worst deluge since 1988.

Mr. Modi, who is visiting a day at Punjab and the Himachal Pradesh to examine the situation of the floods in the two states, landed in Gurdaspur one of the most affected in Punjab after having taken the air survey.

Before that, the Prime Minister visited Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the situation of floods and landslides in the state.

In Gurdaspur, Mr. Modi met people affected by the floods as well as NDRF and SDRF teams.

Mr. Modi chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur to examine the situation.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Minister of Agriculture of Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, the Minister of Union Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present at the meeting.

While starting from Delhi for the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab earlier during the day, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, the government of India sits on the shoulder with the people affected in this tragic hour.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, president of Punjab BJP, Ashwani Sharma, the leader of the Tarun Chugh and the Minister of Union Bittu were present when Mr. Modi interagized with the farmers affected by the floods in Gurdaspur.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades. The floods are the result of swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Cachemire.

In addition, heavy rains in recent days in Punjab have also aggravated the situation of the floods.

The number of deaths due to the devastating floods in Punjab amounts to 51 while crops on 1.84 Lakh hectares were damaged.

The government of the state estimated a loss of more than 13,000 crosses due to the floods which ravaged the state.

In total, 2,064 villages were affected due to the floods, with a maximum of villages in the Gurdaspur district at 329.

The cult of districts is Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Hoshairpur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot.

According to representatives of the government government, more than 3.87 Lakh people were affected in 15 districts and more than 23,000 people were safely evacuated from the areas affected by the floods.

Close security arrangements were taken in Gurdaspur following the Prime Minister's visit.

Before the PM visit, the AAP government had asked Mr. Modi to announce a rescue set of at least 20,000 crosses for the state during his visit.

Monday September 8, 2025), the chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, said that he hoped that the Prime Minister would announce a full rescue set to compensate for the Punjab and its inhabitants for the losses caused by natural calamity.

Mr. Mann (51) recovered at Fortis hospital in Mohali where he was admitted after complaining about exhaustion and low heart rate on September 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visit the Punjab tomorrow, and I welcome him. I am not well, otherwise I would have taken it personally to visit all the areas affected by the floods, he said.

The Union Minister of Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on September 4, had visited the zones ravaged by the floods in Punjab and inspected the extent of the damage caused by cultures and has qualified as a situation as Jal lack (water calamity).

He had assured farmers that the center would do everything possible to replenish them from this crisis.

Mr. Chouhan had visited areas struck by floods in the districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala of Punjab where he interacted with people, including farmers affected by the floods.