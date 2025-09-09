Celebrities who have left the United States due to Donald Trump see the list





Rosie O'Donnell told 60 minutes in Australia this week that she had left the United States after the re-election of Donald Trump because being here during her first mandate was not good for her mental health.

Other celebrities, such as Ellen Degeneres and Portia Di Rossi, made the decision shortly after Trump's re -election last November.

Still others – like Jimmy Kimmel, who recently became Italian citizen – have considered leaving or even threatening to leave, but have not yet done so. Kimmel has a television show to host, after all.

Scroll the gallery below to see who remains and who plans to.

Related: Trump Celebrity Supporters: Famous Folks in favor of the 47th President

.

Rosie O'Donnell – Ireland Image Credit: '60 minutes Australia '

Rosie O'Donnell, who has moved her family to Ireland this year, is a long -standing sworn enemy that of Trump. He went so far as to threaten to revoke American citizenship of O'Donnell, even if he does not have the constitutional power to do so.

Consequently, the old host point of view has decamped, saying in a recent interview that it was a mental health decision.

“My personal mental health passes first, and when it was last time, I did not manage well.”

Ellen Degeneres and Portia De Rossi – The Uk Image Credit: Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images For HR

Ellen Degeneres confirmed that she and her wife, former actress Portia de Rossi, had decided to move permanently in the United Kingdom after the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The former Talk-show host said that she and Rossi were initially looking to settle in the part-time country, by BBC.

“We arrived here the day before the elections and we woke up with a lot of texts from our friends with emojis who cry, and I said to myself:” He entered “. And we say to ourselves, “We stay here,” she said.

Degeneres continued the decision: “It's clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I love it here. “

Sophie Turner – The UK Image Credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The actress of Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, announced in October 2024 that she would return home to the United Kingdom, not specifically because of Donald Trump, but because she had the country's pain. However, the political climate had something to do with it.

“Armed violence, Roe V Wade has been overthrown … Everything is sort of stacked,” she said about events in the United States “after Uvalde [school] Shooting, I knew it was time to get out of there.

Robin Wright – The UK Image Credit: Dave Benett / Wireimage

The star of the Maison des Cartes Robin Wright was clear about his vision of the United States in a recent interview with The Times UK

“America is also-show,” she said, without diving into details on politics or President Donald Trump.

Wright recently taken up residence in the hills of the British campaign.

From England, she added: “I love being in this country. There is freedom of self here. People are so kind. They live. They are not in the car in traffic, panicked on a telephone call, eating a sandwich. It is most of America. Everything is rush, competition and speed.”

Eva Longoria – Image Credit Spain and Mexico: Daniel Perez / Getty Images

Although it seemed to many that Eva Longoria politically active had left the United States because of the elections, she recently declared that this was not the case.

“Are you going to let them know that I have not left the United States because of Trump? … I have been in Europe for almost three years,” she told the co-host of “seeing” Ana Navarro on the podcast behind the table.

Longoria noted that work – including its CNN Eva Longoria series: search for Spain – withdrew it from the country.

James Cameron – New Zealand image credit: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The triple winner of the Oscars, James Cameron, revealed in February that his New Zealand citizenship was “imminent” after President Donald Trump was elected for a second quarter, noting that this decision is “something for which I worked, what I had to sacrifice.

“I see a turn of everything that is decent,” he told the United States NZ under Trump. “America does not represent anything if it does not defend what it has historically defended. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they are digging it as quickly as possible for their own advantage.”

Courtney Love – The UK Image Credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

While she lives in the United Kingdom for years, Courtney Love revealed in March that she had asked for citizenship.

“I'm really happy to be here,” she said. “It's so great to live here. I finally receive my British citizenship in six months. I can be a citizen. “

She then kept the political and cultural climate in the United States

“In terms of Trump and in particular this group … It's like the Emperor-Core. As, [they’re] Wearing watches of $ 1 million, “observed Love.” Emperor-core continues in Mar-A-Lago. It's scary now. It's like cyanide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/gallery/celebrities-who-left-u-s-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos