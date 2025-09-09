“Angugred that young people have lost their lives”: PM Modi exhorts stability, peace in Nepal | India News





Last update: September 09, 2025, 22:49 is Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on security on the Nepal crisis, stressing peace and stability after anti-government demonstrations and the loss of young lives Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired on Tuesday a meeting of the Committee on the Cabinet on the situation on the situation in Nepal, which is in shock from a serious political crisis after two days of anti -government demonstrations. In an article on X, the Prime Minister said that he had chaired the key meeting to discuss developments in Nepal after his return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, where he examined damage and rehabilitation efforts afflicted by the rain. Calling violence in Nepal as heartbreaking “, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for India. Upon my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the security firm committee discussed developments in Nepal. Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking. I am anxious that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace, “he said in an article on X. Upon my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the security firm committee discussed developments in Nepal. Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking. I am anxious that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Narendra Modi (@narendramod) September 9, 2025 Nepal crisis Nepal is in shock in a serious political crisis after two days of anti -government demonstrations saw attacks against private residences of several high -level leaders, the siege of political parties and even parliament. The political landscape of the Nepals was thrown into unprecedented troubles on Tuesday, while Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel resigned in the face of a furious and violent uprising led by young people. The demonstrations led by the students seemed to reflect the growing anger of the public with the dispensation Oli on a range of questions, in particular the ban on social media and the alleged inaction against corruption. The troubles reached a boiling point with fatal clashes on September 8, when the response of the security forces to demonstrations led to at least 19 deaths. This sparked even greater outrage among the demonstrators, mainly from the generic native Gen Z demography. Although the government of Nepal revoked its ban on social media on Monday evening, following what was nicknamed the demonstrations of the Z generation in the neighboring country, antigan demonstrations intensified on Tuesday, leading to a criminal fire and violence in many cases. Shobhit Gupta Shobhit GUPTA is News18.com sub-dector and covers India and international news. He is interested in daily political affairs in India and geopolitics. He graduated from BA (Hons) from Ben …Learn more Shobhit GUPTA is News18.com sub-dector and covers India and international news. He is interested in daily political affairs in India and geopolitics. He graduated from BA (Hons) from Ben … Learn more Posted for the first time: September 09, 2025, 10:18 PM is India News “ Anguse that young people have lost their lives '': PM Modi exhorts stability, peace in Nepal Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/stability-is-of-utmost-importance-pm-modi-charis-ccs-on-nepal-crisis-appeals-for-peace-9560888.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos