



Boris Johnson was accused of having taken advantage of the contacts and the influence he made during his time as Prime Minister, according to revelations of thousands of documents disclosed. Monday, The Guardian has published A series of stories on Johnson based on disclosed files provided by a non -profit organization. The documents suggest that the former conservative chief used contacts he established during his operation to finance his life after leaving number 10, possibly breaking ethics and lobbying. Read Next: The hypocrisy of the telegraph highlighted on the resignation of Angela Rayner The Guardian reports that Johnson used a publicly subsidized company “managing a range of very paid jobs and businesses”. The company was created after leaving Downing Street, but raised questions about the question of whether Johnson has broken the renewable door rules governing post-ministerial careers. Among the allegations, there are only Johnson Press a senior Saudi official He met during his duties to share a field with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and that he was paid more than 200,000 After meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The files, obtained by the denial distributed non-profit scored in the United States, were distributed non-profit from the secrets (DDOS), mainly concern the period from September 2022 to July 2024, after Johnson was ousted as Prime Minister. However, some files relate to his time in power and suggest Johnson May have violated even more cocovated locking rules By organizing a dinner for a conservative counterpart who financed a sumptuous renovation of his apartment on rue Downing. Following revelations, the Libs DEMS called Johnson to be stripped of his access to the allocation of public service costs (PDCA), which is intended to help the former prime ministers who are still active in public life. The allowance offers the old PMS up to 115,000 per year to cover office and secretarial costs resulting from public tasks, and is not supposed to be used for private or commercial activities. But by directing his limited company, Boris Johnson's office, Johnson may have blurred the lines on what he used the PDCA and if he has broken these rules. The firm of the cabinet of the Liberal-Democratic, Sarah Olney, said: these allegations are extremely shocking. This is yet another reminder of the depth of the rotten party rot, it is riddled by Sleaze and Scandal. The government must suspend access to Boris Johnsons to the former minister of stacking for service costs pending a complete and appropriate investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/boris-johnson-accused-of-using-contacts-made-whilst-he-was-pm-to-fund-life-after-no10-397689/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos