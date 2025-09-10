The PM Modi calls for peace while India is working with caution on the crisis of Nepal | India News





While Nepal has plunged into a crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Safety Cabinet Committee (CCS) to discuss the country's developments, saying that violence had witnessed the heart. Modi said he was anxious that many young people lost their lives and had appealed to all the brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for us, he said. 'Nepotism, corruption and …': ex-Envoys decorated which fueled the violent protests of the Nepals. Earlier in the day, the response of the India to the uprising of the Z generation in Nepal, which devoured Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, was expected as a government – in a statement on Tuesday morning – said that it was closely monitoring the situation and urged all the persons concerned to exercise a restraint and solve problems by peaceful means. After the news of Olis' resignation, the government has published an opinion asking the Indian nationals in Nepal to take shelter in their homes, to follow the local security and the Indians here to postpone trips to Nepal. In its morning declaration, the first official response to developments in Nepal, the Indian government also said that it had been deeply saddened by the loss of many lives and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Unlike the declaration published jointly by several European countries, India prevented the protection of fundamental rights, but its response was still a recognition of the organic nature of the demonstrations on Monday during which 19 lives were lost. Oli said that certain elements had infiltrated the demonstrations. India will have few tears to shed for Oli, especially because of its continuous nuptial parade of China. In July of last year, Oli sprang from the Alliance with his colleague communist leader PK Dahal Prachanda to conclude an agreement to share power with the Nepalese Congress (NC) of the Pro-Indian Party, itself as PM for the 4th time. In a break in the past, however, Oli chose China for its first bilateral visit. This meant that the Indian government had to make a rain check on the proposed visit of Olis in India. Oli was finally to arrive in mid-September, but even it was derailed by Nepal's public overflow on the question of borders which was caused by the India decision to reopen trade with China by the Lipulekh pass which is claimed by Nepal. India did not want olis to visit the border demands of Nepals, which it considers as not based on historical facts and evidence. However, India may have to face a different type of instability in Nepal because it is not only Oli, but all the traditional chiefs and parties that are attacked. The demonstrations were triggered by a ban on social media, but quickly turned into insurrection, fueled not only by anger against Oli or his government, but also the resentment deeply rooted among the generation Z on the recurring political game of musical chairs, which saw the same leaders to govern the country, politicians of the search for binding and the rampant corruption. The former Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Puri said that if the current crisis was precipitated by the mismanagement of the demonstrations of the local authorities for which the male was to stop at the top, the young people of Nepal increasingly ambitious has real reasons to feel unhappy with the political situation in Nepal. He also says that the ban on social networks was avoidable at a time to increase exposure to Nepal to globalization. Unlike the case of Bangladesh, where he was the victim of his links with the leader, India can perhaps hope to allow the unsubscribe in complete safety to play in Nepal while remaining concentrated on cooperative links in various sectors which have given advantages for the inhabitants of the two countries. Oli was not an India man after all. In the meantime, as Puri says, India can advise leaders about the need for political sagacity and to be empathetic to the people of Nepal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-appeals-for-peace-as-india-treads-cautiously-on-nepal-crisis/articleshow/123791987.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos