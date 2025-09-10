How much Trump is gaining crypto?





According to Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th presidents are a very generous man. I am proud to be the only president (with the possible exception of fire, Grand George Washington) to donate my salary, he said in a social article of truth. My first pay check went to the White House Historical Association, while we make renovations necessary for the beautiful house of the Peoples.

During his first mandate, Trump made a big show on the gift of his government salary. And he does the same now too. The whole show is only that: Trump tries to imply that he does not need the presidency, and that he is not interested in making money thanks to the work that the Americans have elected him to do.

Trumps 2020 Revenue declarations questioned if he has donated each pay check as president. But whatever the share of his salary that Trump really gives, it is clear that the presidency greatly benefited Trump. From the start, Trump used the presidency as a makeup instrument, using his White House perch to channel money in his businesses. When he won the presidency for the first time in 2016, foreign governments began to spend money on his private companies while staying in his hotels. The secret services have spent millions of dollars of taxpayers' money on Trumps properties. And Trump never gave up his businesses to ensure that there would be no conflict of interest.

Now, in his second mandate, the way Trump takes advantage of the presidency is more cheeky than ever. While organizing his campaign in 2024, Trumps Media Company became public, allowing anyone to buy participation in his business. He made millions of people selling Trump brand goods, from Cologne to sneakers to Bibles. He even accepted a plane worth hundreds of millions of dollars who will be transferred to his presidential library after leaving the White House of the Qatari government.

But to put into perspective the amount of money that Trump extracts from the presidency, seek no further than the crypto companies of Trump Family. Just before his second inauguration, Trump launched a piece of meme, just like his wife, Melania Trump, a blatant demonstration in the way Trumps use the presidency for a financial gain. If Trump was not about to become president when they launched these documents, then would they have attracted as many investors as they did?

So how much money does Trump really earn the presidency?

Trumps just can't leave the crypto

The amount of money that Trump earns from his crypto diets eclipses the government's salary which he regularly reminds people he donates. Since 2001, the American presidents have made a salary of $ 400,000 per year. It is therefore the amount of money that Trump says that he makes disinterested. But since he became president in January, Trump and his family have made billions of their cryptographic companies, at least on paper.

Earlier this month, the last adventure of Trump families, World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Trumps Three Sons and Trump lists himself as a co-founder Emeritus opened its doors on its crypto token, $ WLFI. Previously, people bought WLFI tokens in private through global financial freedom, but were able to exchange them. Now it's all public and WLFI tokens can be purchased and sold on the free market. This last launch has widened the net value of Trump families of $ 5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Although these earnings only exist on paper for the moment, because the Trumps cannot yet sell their tokens, it is a window on the amount of money that the presidency generates for the Trump family.

But that's not all. According to The New Yorker, the pieces they launched in the days preceding the inauguration of Trumps, $ Trump and $ Melania, generated hundreds of millions of dollars in income.

It is difficult to identify an exact number with regard to the quantity of money that the president and his family have earned from this type of programs, largely because the Trumps are not exactly known for transparency in their finances. In addition, a large part of the wealth they have generated is not achieved, because they have not sold all their assets. But while Trump families, various companies from finance to Trump brand, to their media company, have transported hundreds of millions of dollars, all these pale companies compared to the gains of family cryptography.

What is clear is that Trump and his family exploited the presidency to attract investors to their cryptocurrencies and consequently extended their collective wealth. Since become president, Trump himself has more than doubled his net value, going from $ 2.3 billion in 2024 to more than $ 5 billion this year, according to Forbes.

What makes it all the more alarming is how these cryptographic investments are in no way corrupted. Just like when Trump has made a social worker a listed company, the Crypto parts of the Trump family allow anyone to invest money to stimulate Trump's wealth. And what could attract people to do that are not only their love or admiration for the president, but the potential opportunity to arouse the favor of him and his administration. In fact, earlier this year, Trump organized a dinner in his Virginia golf club for the best investors in his $ Trump room. To put it more clearly, it was not a kind of elite political fundraising, where the rich donors meet to fill a campaign fund for the next elections. Trump has rather actively attracted people to invest massively in his private activities to enrich him personally by promising investors the opportunity to access the President of the United States.

So, while Trump likes to praise his gifts, in particular his pay check gifts as proof of his generosity, it's just for the show. In the end, how much the president could be more corrupt than the president could be more corrupt than organizing a private dinner for his best investors? With Trump, it is impossible to know the answer, because it seems to continue to find more flagrant ways to transform the presidency into a money taking.

