



Boris Johnson was accused of having secretly put pressure on the United Arab Emirates in the name of a billion dollar adventure after being as Prime Minister. Johnson would have acted as a main advisor to BIA Advisory, a climate financing solutions company looking for Mubadala's support, Abu Dhabis 300 billion dollars in investment, according to disclosed files obtained by the Guardian. Shelley Williams-Walker, who previously worked for Johnson in No. 10, would have described the security of Mubadalas as the Grand Prix. Boris Johnson used contacts from time as PM to finance life after 10 n ° 10 Johnson welcomed Khaldon al-Mubarak, president of Manchester City and CEO of Mubadala, at least three times when he was in No. 10. In 2024 Johnson went to Abu Dhabi and that the disclosed files suggest that he raised the BIA Advisory Climate Finance Venture. A project of a letter prepared two months later to send to Mubarak said: as I briefly alluded to our meeting, I will now be to advise BIA Advisory. Johnson welcomed Khaldon al-Mubarak, president of Manchester City and CEO of Mubadala, at least three times during his mandate at number 10 Martin Rickett / PA The letter said: As you know, a key element of my inheritance as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has been to merge the world leaders around a series of concrete commitments at the COP26 CLIMATE summit in 2021. [tempting] Investment opportunity for Mubadala. However, the letter has been suspended pending the agreement of the Corporate Enterprise Advisory Committee (ACOBA). Williams-Walker sent an email to the ACOBA official dealing with the saying case: we are slightly mystified by the delay. Shelley Williams-Walker was boris Johnsons operations manager during his mandate Alam The liberal democrats have raised concerns as to whether the 115,000 per year in taxpayers' funds that Johnson is given as a former Prime Minister of Public Functions was poorly used. This story is garbage, replied Johnson. The pdca [public duty costs allowance] has been fully used in accordance with the rules. The documents suggest that Johnson used the contacts he has established as Prime Minister to help finance his life after politics. The Guardian reported that the emails, letters and invoices of the company created by Johnson to manage his business since who left Office show him that he has put pressure on the senior Saudi officials whom he had met as Prime Minister and received more than 200,000 to a hedge fund after meeting Nicols Maduro, Venezuelas, controversial president. According to the newspaper, the documents also highlighted the moment of Johnsons in power, revealing that he had organized a dinner for the conservative peer which financed a sumptuous renovation of his apartment on rue Downing, one day after the entry into force of the second COVVI-19 national locking. The files were obtained by Distributed Denial of Secrets, an organization registered in the United States which has disclosed and hacked the archives of the United States, and was transmitted to the Guardian.

