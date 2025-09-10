Prime Minister Modi investigates damage to Himachal, Punjab; Announces a pack of RS 3100 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday, the two states affected by the floods, the landslides and the heavy monsoon rains. Prime Minister Modi has announced financial assistance for RS 1,500 crore for the Himachal Pradesh and RS 1,600 crores for Punjab.

The Prime Minister first undertook an air investigation into the affected areas before holding a exam meeting in Kanggra with state officials to assess the in progress damage and rescue measures. He then met families affected to offer condolences and interacted with the staff of the National Force of Response to Disasters (NDRF), the Response to Disaster (SDRF) and volunteers from the AAPDA Mitra, appreciating their efforts in rescue and rescue work.

PM interacts with members of the NDRF, SDRF and AAPDA Mitra team in Kanggra. (PTI)

State officials said that the Himachal Pradesh had suffered damages of more than Rs 4100 crosses due to cloud explosions, sudden floods and landslides between June 20 and September 8. The disaster cost the life of 370 lives, including 205 in rain -related incidents – 43 due to landslides, 17 clouds and nine floods.

165 other people were killed in road accidents launched by bad weather, while 41 remain missing. The monsoon also caused loss of massive infrastructure, damaging more than 6,300 houses, 461 stores and factories. The state has witnessed 136 major landslides, 95 sudden floods and 45 clouds to date.

Prime Minister Modi has undertaken an air investigation to assess the situation following floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Announcing a set of financial assistance of RS 1,500 crosses, PM Modi said that the center would provide full support for reconstruction and catering. According to a press release from the government, the package includes the prior publication of the second episode of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and support as part of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi program.

The Prime Minister also declared ex-Gratie of RS 2 Lakh each to those who lost their lives and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

Presenting a multidimensional recovery plan, Prime Minister Modi said that the emphasis would be placed on the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the repair of damaged schools and the rescue offer under the National Relief Fund of the Prime Minister (PMNRF). Mini kits for livestock and additional support for farmers without electrical connections will also be provided.

The PM interacts with people affected in the Himachal Pradesh affected in the event of a disaster. (PTI Photo)

To speed up rescue delivery, damaged houses will be geotged for faster help allowance, while schools will be able to report and geotag damages to obtain assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Water harvest structures will also be built to improve groundwater levels and strengthen long -term water management.

Interministerial central teams have already been sent to Himachal to assess the losses. The center said that additional financial support will be taken into account after its detailed report.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote in Hindi: “I spoke to people affected by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their pain and the tragedy scale are deeply painful. We are fully determined to ensure that relief and assistance reach all those who face this crisis. ”

Recognizing the seriousness of the disaster, Prime Minister Modi assured that the center would make every effort to support the Himachal Pradesh in recovery and reconstruction.

PM Modi Visit the flood punjab

Prime Minister Modi then left for Punjab and conducted an air investigation into areas ravaged by floods in the state, fighting against his worst deluge since 1988. He had discussions with senior officials and chaired a field review meeting in Gurdaspur, officials said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with people affected by the floods as well as the NDRF, SDRF and AAPDA Mitra team in Gurdaspur.

“Families have met the serious floods in Punjab. We work urgently to relieve and extend any possible support to each person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible assistance to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of capital importance for us,” wrote PM Modi on X.

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades, saying that 51 lives so far. The floods are the result of swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himhal Pradesh and Jammu-Cachemire.

While starting from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab earlier during the day to review the situation following floods and landslides, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X: “The government of India is shoulder on the shoulder with people affected in this tragic hour.”

