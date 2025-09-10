Politics
Prime Minister Modi investigates damage to Himachal, Punjab; Announces a pack of RS 3100 crores
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday, the two states affected by the floods, the landslides and the heavy monsoon rains. Prime Minister Modi has announced financial assistance for RS 1,500 crore for the Himachal Pradesh and RS 1,600 crores for Punjab.
The Prime Minister first undertook an air investigation into the affected areas before holding a exam meeting in Kanggra with state officials to assess the in progress damage and rescue measures. He then met families affected to offer condolences and interacted with the staff of the National Force of Response to Disasters (NDRF), the Response to Disaster (SDRF) and volunteers from the AAPDA Mitra, appreciating their efforts in rescue and rescue work.
State officials said that the Himachal Pradesh had suffered damages of more than Rs 4100 crosses due to cloud explosions, sudden floods and landslides between June 20 and September 8. The disaster cost the life of 370 lives, including 205 in rain -related incidents – 43 due to landslides, 17 clouds and nine floods.
165 other people were killed in road accidents launched by bad weather, while 41 remain missing. The monsoon also caused loss of massive infrastructure, damaging more than 6,300 houses, 461 stores and factories. The state has witnessed 136 major landslides, 95 sudden floods and 45 clouds to date.
Announcing a set of financial assistance of RS 1,500 crosses, PM Modi said that the center would provide full support for reconstruction and catering. According to a press release from the government, the package includes the prior publication of the second episode of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and support as part of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi program.
The Prime Minister also declared ex-Gratie of RS 2 Lakh each to those who lost their lives and 50,000 rupees for the injured.
Presenting a multidimensional recovery plan, Prime Minister Modi said that the emphasis would be placed on the reconstruction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, the restoration of national highways, the repair of damaged schools and the rescue offer under the National Relief Fund of the Prime Minister (PMNRF). Mini kits for livestock and additional support for farmers without electrical connections will also be provided.
To speed up rescue delivery, damaged houses will be geotged for faster help allowance, while schools will be able to report and geotag damages to obtain assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Water harvest structures will also be built to improve groundwater levels and strengthen long -term water management.
Interministerial central teams have already been sent to Himachal to assess the losses. The center said that additional financial support will be taken into account after its detailed report.
In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote in Hindi: “I spoke to people affected by floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their pain and the tragedy scale are deeply painful. We are fully determined to ensure that relief and assistance reach all those who face this crisis. ”
Recognizing the seriousness of the disaster, Prime Minister Modi assured that the center would make every effort to support the Himachal Pradesh in recovery and reconstruction.
PM Modi Visit the flood punjab
Prime Minister Modi then left for Punjab and conducted an air investigation into areas ravaged by floods in the state, fighting against his worst deluge since 1988. He had discussions with senior officials and chaired a field review meeting in Gurdaspur, officials said.
The Prime Minister also interacted with people affected by the floods as well as the NDRF, SDRF and AAPDA Mitra team in Gurdaspur.
“Families have met the serious floods in Punjab. We work urgently to relieve and extend any possible support to each person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible assistance to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of capital importance for us,” wrote PM Modi on X.
Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters for decades, saying that 51 lives so far. The floods are the result of swollen rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi as well as seasonal streams caused by strong precipitation in their watersheds in the Himhal Pradesh and Jammu-Cachemire.
While starting from Delhi for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab earlier during the day to review the situation following floods and landslides, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X: “The government of India is shoulder on the shoulder with people affected in this tragic hour.”
– ends
(with PTI entries)
Settle
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-aerial-survey-himachal-pradesh-flood-landlsides-rs-1500-crore-relief-package-2784504-2025-09-09
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The training innovation that every cricket player needs – English willow cricket bats
- 3.5 Earthquake size shakes the Contra Costa province Ktvu Fox 2
- Lawyer team to meet Imran Khan in Adiala prison today
- Turkey intensifies restrictions on demonstrations, opposition events and cultural rallies
- Kpu Protect Jokowi's refutation and his son by Secret The Diploma of the Presidential and Vice-President
- Trump to speak to XI Friday with Tiktok Framework reached
- Trump says companies should report twice a year. Here is what pros think.
- A British fighter jet that joins NATO operation to strengthen European security
- World Athletics Championships Medal Table & What is on Tuesday
- Afghanistan's motherhood support cuts within the health crisis BBC News
- Trump deploys the National Guard to Memphis, calling a “replica” of his repression against Washington
- Kpu denies the rules to restrict access to presidential and vice-presidential documents to protect Jokowi