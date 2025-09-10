



Charlotte, NC (WBTV) – President Donald Trump went to social networks on Monday afternoon, displaying his story of truth that he saw the video of mortal beads on a light tram from Charlotte which occurred two weeks ago.

Update: Chronology: what we know of Charlotte stabbing suspects of criminal history

I saw the horrible video of a beautiful and young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious war in Ukraine, and innocently made the metro in Charlotte, in North Carolina, where she was brutally held by an ambush by a mentally disturbed madman, said Trump on the truth.

Trump made other complaints in his article on the truth, declaring that the alleged killer had been released on deposit without cash in January this year, several times.

In Trumps Post, he wonders why the alleged killer got on the train and walked in the streets. Trump said criminals like him should be locked up.

The president also said that the death of women is now from Democrats.

The mayor of Charlotte, VI Lyles, announced Monday evening that, with immediate effect, there would be a stronger security presence for the Blue Line platforms, and that there would be an increased application of the dishes.

Charlotte Area Transit System, or Cats, does not think that the accused killer, Decartlos Brown Jr., paid a ticket to get on the tram when he stabbed Iryna Zarutska, 23, on August 22.

The former governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, published the following statement after the death of Zarutska.

The odious attack against Iryna Zarutska is a tragedy and I keep the Irynas family and their loved ones in my prayers. Northern Carolinians must be safe, which fully understands the financing of our police to recruit, hire and keep more officers for our communities. I spent my career pursuing violent criminals and drug traffickers, and by preventing thousands of street criminals, and I encourage the legislator to pass the request for funding before them who would give our police the resources they need to keep the criminals behind bars and North Carolinians in security.

WBTV is examining the clarification of Trumps' claims concerning the criminal history of suspects.

Trump first made comments on deadly stabs on Sunday, September 7, saying that the situation was horrible.

Horrible, said Trump said on Sunday after hearing the case for the first time. I did not hear … [but] I know everything about it tomorrow morning.

Trumps' reaction occurred one day after the mayor of Charlotte, VI Lyles, called on August 22 not caused with insane and tragic beads.

It was an insane and tragic loss, Lyles wrote on social networks. Like many of you, my heart is broken – and I thought hard what security really looks like in our city. I remain determined to do our best to protect our residents and make sure that Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.

The leaders of North Carolina react to the video of deadly rail

Charlottes South End's mortal's mortal video drew the attention of the legislators through the state of Tar Heel.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said he was dismayed by video showing his murder.

My heart is broken for the family of Iryna Zarutska, who lost their loved ones because of this insane act of violence, posted Stein on social networks. I am dismayed by the images of his murder. We need more cops on the pace to ensure people's safety.

Northern Caroline Attorney General, Jeff Jackson said it was a scandalously odious and vicious attack.

It was a scandalously odious and vicious act. Iryna was killed while she was seated peacefully, an innocent life taken in a shocking and brutal way. We told the district prosecutor, who directed the accusation, that our office would provide any support to do justice. We will remain firm until the justice is obtained, wrote the attorney general of Caroline du Nord Jeff Jackson on social networks.

American lawyer for North Carolinas Western District Russ Ferguson said his office examined potential federal involvement.

The incident was a tragedy, and we examine all the ways by the federal government to do justice to Iryna Zarutska and his relatives, wrote Ferguson in part.

The incident was a tragedy, and we examine all the ways of the federal government to do justice to Iryna Zarutska and his relatives. This act of violence affects the confidence of all those who rely on public transport to go to work and do their daily activities, and restore this confidence is our mission.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2025/09/09/president-trump-issues-statement-after-he-saw-video-deadly-charlotte-light-rail-stabbing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos