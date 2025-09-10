Imran Khan asks for wheat probe, sugar “scams” – Pakistan





Islamabad: The former prisoned minister Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on the government on Tuesday, demanding investigations into a 300 billion wheat supply fraud and a program to manipulate the prices of sugar of a similar scale.

In a position shared on X, Khan who claims that he is held in cell isolation called for immediate investigations on two major financial scandals involving wheat and sugar, alleging that sugar prices increased by factories of around 300 billion rupees.

He linked the wheat scandal to the government of the 2022 goalkeeper in Punjab, led by Mohin Naqvi who was now Minister of the Interior and awarded the recent sugar crisis to the current administration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan demanded responsibility and punishment for those involved.

The nation must ask: what happened to these scandals? Who is held responsible, said Khan, urging the masses to demand the investigation and the justice in both cases.

Accusing the Sharif administration of promoting a culture of impunity, Khan warned against an increasing tendency of inexplicability between institutions.

Its remarks are involved in an increase in public frustration in the face of the outbreak of food inflation, especially in low -income communities where the cost of essential elements such as flour and sugar has become unaffordable.

The former Prime Minister who was ousted in 2022 and who has since faced multiple legal challenges described his imprisonment as part of a wider campaign to suppress political dissent.

He said he had been maintained in isolation for over two years, refused access to legal advice, family visits and the media.

I was not allowed to meet even my political colleagues, he said, describing the conditions as a deliberate attempt to break his mind.

In a direct message to the head of the army Gen Asim Munnir, Khan said that the continuous imprisonment of his allies and members of his family would not force him to change his position. I will not submit or accept this injustice, he swore.

Khan also criticized Afghanistan policy in the countries, accusing the powerful military establishment of sabotaging diplomatic relations with Kabul for a short -term political gain. He expressed his concern about the treatment of Afghan refugees, many of whom faced an expulsion despite life in Pakistan for decades.

If Maryam Nawaz can travel to Japan and Thailand, why the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will visit Afghanistan for peace, he asked, pleading for cross-border commitment and dialogue.

Convicing recent military operations and drone strikes at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan warned that they could further destabilize the region.

He accused the federal government of deliberately aggravating conditions in areas affected by floods and subjects to conflicts to undermine the provincial government led by the PTI.

Until this operation stops, the fate of the peoples will worsen and the terrorism intensifies, he warned, urging the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, to resist military interference in the province.

Khan, formerly known for his main national rescue efforts, said that he would have personally supervised the distribution of aid in the areas affected by the floods if he had not been imprisoned. I urge all the Pakistanis to unite and support those who need them, he added.

He also condemned a recent attack on the Akhtar Mengalin Balochistan rally and called on the PTI supporters to peacefully protest what he described as narrowing space for political expression in the country.

