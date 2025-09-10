Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and the birthday letter. Did he sign it?





What was found in Epstein 'Birthday Book'

Jeffrey Epstein's “birthday book” was returned by his succession. Here is what the book then reveals that the legislators put pressure for a complete disclosure.

A birthday note allegedly written by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein was published by the Chamber's supervisory committee. The letter was part of a book containing many notes and letters given to Epstein for his 50th anniversary in 2003. Trump and his team have always denied the authenticity of the letter, appeal to the false and depositing a legal action against the Wall Street for his initial report.

The chamber's supervisory committee published the birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein allegedly written by President Donald Trump.

The letter, which was part of a broader book of notes to Epstein published on September 8, shows a cryptic conversation between “Jeffrey” and “Donald”, surrounded by the outline of a woman and the alleged signature of Trump in place of public hair.

The Wall Street Journal reported the letter in July, taking a trial from the president who called the “false, malicious and defamatory” history.

Even after the publication of birthday letters, the White House continued to call the false letter. Here's what you need to know about the new version:

See Epstein's birthday letter which allegedly signed by Trump

The allegedly Trump's letter to Epstein was part of a book with dozens of other letters that were presented to Epstein in 2003 for his 50th anniversary. The Democrats of the Committee published the only letter before Republican leaders published the whole book.

Donald Trump signatures: see images

Several eminent republican influencers have questioned the legitimacy of the letter by saying that the signature of the birthday letter seems different from the signature of the president.

The White House denies Trump's signature on Epstein's birthday letter

The White House said that President Donald Trump had never signed Jeffrey Epsteins' birthday letter and had promised legal action against the Wall Street Journal.

An analysis of the New York Times stresses that the signing of the letter more closely reflects the others from this period when Trump only signs with his first name, rather than the first and last.

Here are other images of Trump's signature:

This 2017 check was demonstrated during the Hush money trial in New York where he was found guilty of 34 falsification of commercial files:

“The puzzles never age:” What does the puzzles mean? “

The letter reads as follows: “The puzzles never age, have you noticed this?” The line is attributed to “Donald” in this simulated conversation.

An “enigma” is something difficult to understand, according to Merriam-Webster. It can also be a “mysterious person” or a “obscure or written speech”.

What does Trump say in the first report of the letter?

Trump had previously denied having written the letter and continued the Wall Street Journal for his report from the letter in July. He said the letter was “false” and named the defendants Dow Jones & Company, News Corporation, owner Rupert Murdoch and journalists Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo in the trial to request $ 10 billion in damages.

“The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a false and, if they will print him, they will be prosecuted,” said Trump in a social article of truth.

“These are not my words, not the way I speak. In addition, I do not draw images,” he said in another article.

Has Trump signed the letter? Here is what his team says

Trump's team continues to continue the letter from Trump.

“As I said from the start, its very clear president that Trump did not draw this photo, and he did not sign it,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt in an article on social networks on September 8. “President Trumps, the legal team will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively.”

“It is not his signature. Defamation!” The chief of staff of the Deputy White House Taylor Budowichpost on social networks.

While the legislators obtained a vote on the publication of all the files on Epstein, Trump described the effort as “democrat hoax”.

Contribution: Zac Anderson, Josh Meyer, Bart Jansen, USA Today

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

