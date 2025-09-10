Politics
Beyond Putin and Xis Bromance, Chinese culture slips into daily life in Russia
When President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met this month in Beijing, the Russian chief greeted Relations between the two countries as “unprecedented level”.
Beyond the diplomacy that sounds, the presence of China in daily life in Russia is increasingly pronounced, from the language and the arts to tourism and consumer goods.
State dust for cultural diplomacy
A year ago, strong applause at the Grand Theater National in Beijing, Putin and Xi declared 2024-2025 The years of culture of China and Russia, planning more than 230 events in nearly 100 cities in Russia and China.
In Moscow, the Tretyakov state gallery is presentation The work of the contemporary Chinese artist Han Yuchen, known for his oil paintings, his photograph and his calligraphy.
April saw The Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theater brings his play “Wing Chun” to the Bolchoi Theater in Moscow. The Ballet Company and the Bolshoi Orchestra made the cultural exchange with a tour in Beijing and Shenzhen in May.
This year Chinese New Year Festival in Manezhnaya Ploshchad in the center of Moscow attracted Crowds as huge as people were lining up long before the doors opened.
Western countries have reduced cultural ties to Moscow in addition to imposing economic and political sanctions after the start of the Russian -scale war on Ukraine in 2022.
The so-called Russia pivot towards China had already been in progress before. But the war in Ukraine – and the deep crisis of Russia's relations with the West that followed – made the presence of China in the life of the Russians much more visible than ever, said Temur Umarov, member of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
“In this way, Russia wants to demonstrate its interconnection with the world-if not with Western civilization, but with China,” he said.
Language exchange
An increasing number of Russians want to study Chinese, considering it as a highly competitive competence for career advancement alongside English.
Chinese East Now, the second most popular foreign language in the country among the rich Russians, dragging only English. The number of schools in Moscow offering Chinese lessons has also resurrected by 123%.
Request for specialists commonly Chinese leap More than 1.6 times between 2023 and 2024, according to a survey by the Superjob job search service. The highest demand comes from transport and logistics industries.
“Chinese becomes more and more popular,” said a Russian woman who studies the language, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. “At the beginning, I was attracted by its unique character, but later, I achieved its potential given the growing interest in China and its market.”
Another Chinese learner from Russia said that expanding job opportunities have also motivated him to study it.
“There are so many openings requiring Chinese skills, especially in logistics and the economy,” she said.
Overall, at least 80,000 people in Russia are to study Chinese.
Russia and China will also hold years of education in 2026-2027, announced Putin, with more than 51,000 Chinese students student in Russia and around 21,000 Russians registered in educational establishments in China.
Daily life
Temur Umarov, member of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said that the presence of China in the daily life of the Russians has become more visible, but noted that it is to a certain “artificial” extent.
“The worst relations of Russia have become with European and Western countries, the great presence of China in Russia has increased,” Umarov in Moscow Times said.
For many Russians, contact with Chinese material culture has long been part of life. From smartphones to shoes, the “Made in China” label is omnipresent, especially since Western sanctions have cut access to certain Western consumption products.
At least 71% and 57% of Russian respondents said they had Chinese clothes and shoes, respectively, according to The independent survey of Levada Center.
Tourism adds another layer. While around 6% of Russians visited China, a modest part compared to Europe or the United States, the figures are much higher in the Far East of Russia, where almost half of the population crossed the border, said Taken.
The introduction of a visa -free diet, which will allow the Russians to travel to China up to 30 days from September 15, expected To further increase tourism, shopping and contact from people to people. Poutine promised That Russia would introduce a similar regime for Chinese citizens.
The surveys of the Levada Center suggest that the perceptions of the public in China have also changed spectacular in the past two decades.
Two -thirds of the respondents today consider China as a “major power” compared to a fifth of the respondents two decades ago.
Levada noted that the Russian public opinion on China had largely taken shape during the dead end of Russia with the West on Ukraine in the mid -2010. In 2014, the year in which Russia annexed the Crimea and supported by separatists in eastern Ukraine, the share of the Russians who saw China as a friendly country doubled by 20% to 40%.
A similar increase took place after the large -scale invasion of Ukraine, 65% of respondents considering China a friendly nation and favorable opinions on the country reaching a record of 92%.
According to Levada, some also perceive the current relationship of Russia-China as an asymmetrical, China benefiting more and Russia acting as an “appendix of raw materials” and a market for Chinese products.
However, when they were asked directly if China constituted a threat to Russia, only one in five respondents said, while the vast majority – 72% – did not agree.
According to Umarov, such changes in the way people react in surveys or social polls can be explained not only by the real geopolitical situation, but also by the way it is reflected in the news.
“For the moment, China is considered an ally,” Umarov said in Moscow Times. “So, in social surveys, attitudes towards China seem very positive – but these responses mainly reflect the way people echo what is transmitted to them through official channels.”
