What is Boris Johnson accused now and should we be surprised?

A A little more than three years after having finished his relatively brief, but full of action, Boris Johnson faces more controversy on his behavior as a public figure. A cache of documents is mainly linked to the period which has left its functions raised questions of probity in the use of taxpayers' money. Boris newspapers, as they have been nicknamed, should probably be deposited, as for so many others concerning the charismatic politician, shocking but not surprising. Other things being equal to the other way, they would help no chance, although distant, of a return

What are these Boris papers?

They were disclosed by an American outfit called Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDS), much like the famous Wikileaks of a few years ago, but organized rather than gross. They include some 2 GB of data, being 1,820 file emails, letters, invoices, calculation sheets, speeches and commercial contracts, some in the public domain.

DDS says they do not know the origin of documents. They raise questions about the Boris Johnson (OBJ) office, a company, and how it may have used public funds to subsidize OBJ's efforts to generate income for Johnson, which has many financial commitments. However, the few documents related to his time in number 10 are also a bit problematic.

What did he do?

Earning money, as evidenced by its purchase in 2023 of a beautiful property in 4m in the Oxfordshire (now extended) in 2023. His revenue adventures include the lobbying of Saudi officials on behalf of a company, whether he, Johnson, co -president, and a meeting with the morally ambiguous president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, would have received more than 220,000 roofing funds.

As with ministers in office, there are rules on the exploitation of contacts acquired during their time used for private purposes after leaving the government, to protect themselves against conflicts of real and perceived interests. The regulator, the Corporate Enterprise Advisory Committee (ACOBA), like: We are currently examining the information that Caba has already investigated and declared violations of the rules for the appointment of companies by Mr. Johnson. When there is proof of additional non-compliance, we will investigate.

But no more locking festivals?

Not exactly. An entry suggests that Johnson saw David Brownlow, a businessman, for dinner the day after the announcement of the second national locking in November 2020. Subsequently, Brownlow gave Johnson 58,000 for the renovation / decoration of the private neighborhoods of Johnsons to Downing Street. (The independent advisor at the time of ministerial standards, Christopher Geidt, later judged that Johnson had not broken the ministerial code on payments, but had acted imprudent).

Another potential violation of the rules of social distancing locking in June 2020 is also indicated in the newspaper disclosed, when the Johnsons entertated three people in their apartment and the garden.

The way back to be the Prime Minister seems unlikely to Boris Johnson ( Wire pa ))

Why does taxpayer money are coming?

Of a well -intentioned arrangement called the allocation of public service costs (PDCA), exclusively accessible to former prime ministers. It was created after the fall of Margaret Thatcher in 1990 to help him and her former successors to pay for the necessary staff, for example, to respond to letters, to travel to make speeches for academic purposes, in public or historical politics, to represent the nation or any similar activity clearly linked to their time in power and their public functions. Obviously, paying for a former Prime Minister to go abroad should not be covered. The allowance is capped at 115,000 per year. Johnson claimed 182,000 pdca since his ousted in 2022.

The rules indicate: the allowance is not paid to support private or parliamentary tasks, and it is not used for security purposes. The PDCA is added to any district office, which they can maintain as a deputy. The PDCA is paid during the office of the Office firm and administered by the office team of the Office Cabinet.

Is this the only advantage?

No. Since Harold Wilson arranged in 1975, before his own retirement, the outdated Prime Ministers also qualified for a car and a driver. They also get 24 -hour security. There is no time qualification, so in theory, Liz Truss could receive the full corner after only 49 days in work; And these are not the means tested either, therefore Rishi Sunak, fabulously rich, could theoretically take advantage of it.

Other problems?

David Cameron and Tony Blair have both been attacked for having perhaps mixed the official and the staff since they left his duties, although the two denied him.

Where does that leave the reputation Johnsons?

A little diminished, although from a low base. Despite some periodic overheated words on a return to the leadership of the Conservative Party or for a mission to unite the law and play a role with Nigel Farage in a merger with Reform UK, the back to Back to High Office was blocked for Boris. Although a dedicated father, he must surely be bored a little now. Perhaps their immediate concern is that someone will cut their own social benefits, in the name of the repair of public finances and the restoration of the integrity of public life?