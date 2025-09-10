Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the vice -president elected CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi – the cashmere amount

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the vice-president elected Radhakrishnan in the national capital on Tuesday and congratulated him for his victory.

PM Modi was joined by the Ministers of the Union Kiren Regiju, Prohard Joshi and JP Nadda.

Radhakrishnan beat judge B Sudershan Reddy, candidate of the Bloc in India, by judge B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes during the vice-presidential elections held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said that CP Radhakrishnan will strengthen India's “constitutional values” and improve “parliamentary discourse”.

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji for winning the vice-presidential election of 2025.

A total of 98.20% electoral participation was found during the vice-presidential elections, in which 767 deputies voted on 781.

The NDA candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, received 452 votes of first preference, while the candidate of the Indian block judge B Sudershan Reddy obtained 300 votes of first preference. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

In total, 13 deputies refrained from voting in vice-presidential elections. The list includes seven deputies of Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, a deputy from Shiromani Akali Dal and an independent deputy.

The Vice-President's headquarters have been vacant since July 21, 2025, while Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from her post, citing health reasons.

Chandrapram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, who was the 24th governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as a vice-presidential candidate of the NDA.

He was previously Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional accusations as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

Radhakrishnan, who was deputy twice from Coimbatore, was born on October 20, 1957 to Tamil Nadu shooting.

The pillar of the BJP of Tamil Nadu obtained a baccalaureate in business administration and became a member of the Bharatiya State Committee Jana Sangh, the BJP precursor, in 1974. Before Jan Sangh, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu, after which he was elected member of Lok Sabha of Coimbatore in 1998 and re -elected again in 1999.

During his mandate as a deputy, he was chairman of the parliamentary permanent committee and was also a member of the parliamentary committee for public sector companies (PSU) and the Advisory Committee for Finance. Radhakrishnan was also a member of the special parliamentary committee investigating the scam on the stock market.

From 2004 to 2007, Radhakrishnan was president of the state of Tamil Nadu and also led a 19,000 km “Rath Yatra” which lasted 93 days.

The main agenda of the Rath Yatra was to highlight its liaison requests from all Indian rivers, to eradicate terrorism, to implement a uniform civil code, to remove untouchability and to fight against the threat of narcotic drugs.

Radhakrishnan was appointed Chairman of the Coir Board of Directors, Kochi, which is the Ministry of the Union of Micro, Small and medium -sized enterprises, from 2016 to 2020, and held the position for four years. During his mandate, the exports of Coir of India reached a summit of Rs 2532 crusions.

It was also the All India in charge of the BJP for Kerala from 2020 to 2022.

In addition to politics, Radhakrishnan was college champion in table tennis and had combined interests in cricket and volleyball. (Ani)