The most confusing aspects of the asset response to Epstein's birthday letter

President Donald Trump might want to have finished talking about Jeffrey Epstein, but that doesn't mean the problem is done with him.

It is not my signature, and it is not the way I speak, and whoever covered me for a long time, no, it is not my language, said Tuesday evening a letter signed in his name for Epsteins 50th anniversary in 2003.

Trump denied the legitimacy of the letters since the Wall Street Journal reported it in July. And he continued to try to minimize the Epstein number after the chamber's surveillance committee published records, including the so-called birthday book, in the field of sex offenders convicted earlier this week.

I don't comment on something that is a dead problem, Trump told NBC News in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday earlier. I made all the comments to the staff. This is a dead problem.

But that the subject continues to resolve is largely trumps capable of doing. On many occasions, he and his administration have extended the controversy of Epstein by saying things that do not add up, not overthrowing and not giving legitimate questions about their management of the question.

It almost looks like at times as they tried to continue.

Here are some of the most curious facets of the administration's response and the questions they generate.

It would be difficult to prove with absolute certainty that Trump wrote the birthday letter. But what we know is that his refusals have not added.

The letter presents a strange imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein typed in the outline of a female body.

Immediately after the publication of the story, Trump said that I have never written a photo in my life and I do not draw images. Except that he clearly drew images around the period in question. He said later this month that someone could have written a letter and use my name.

But then, his trial against the parent company of journals said that the letter did not exist, appealing to the non -existent letter. We now know that the letter existed not only, but it was in Epsteins Estate. This would certainly suggest that it was not only a recently created false to make Trump be bad; It was something that had been in possession of Epsteins.

And finally, shortly after the release of the image of the letter on Monday, the White House said that the signature was so different from the assets that it was obviously not its. Except that he corresponded closely to his signatures on the personal letters of the same period.

Trump faces no accusation of reprehensible acts compared to Epstein. But he has repeatedly made false affirmations on the condemned sex offender and his relationship with him who make it increasingly difficult to take his refusal out of the letter seriously.

It has been 40 days since we learned that the accomplice of Epsteins Ghislaine Maxwell had been transferred to a minimum security prison camp.

It was beautiful for some reasons. The first is that the news has dropped when she gave an interview to the Deputy Prosecutor General Todd Blanche (one of the first efforts of the administrations to suppress the counterpoument for his overthrow to publish all the Epstein files). The other is that, as a sex offender, she did not seem eligible for such a transfer, unless someone grants him a derogation.

But despite the publication of the transcriptions of this interview, the administration has still not explained how and why the transfer occurred. The White House said in July that Trump did not consider the key to Maxwell, but Trump for weeks left the door open several times.

Appearing on CNN on Monday evening, a lawyer who represented Maxwell, Arthur Aidala, did not exactly minimize the idea that Maxwell obtained a dealership for having spoken to Blanche.

Anyone who represents a lawyer who knows what they are doing, enter and meet the government, there is always a counterpart, Aidala told CNNS Abby Phillip.

Aidala said he did not know the details of how the transfer had dropped and did not organize the meeting. But he said that obtaining an advantage is part of the process.

This does not put the problem in bed. But if this transfer of prison was innocent and not linked to the interview with Maxwells with Blanche, why did the administration not explain this?

The name of the game in crisis communications is generally to achieve something potentially bad as soon as possible.

This is definitely not the approach that Trump adopted towards Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, deceased by suicide earlier this year, may be the best known victim of Epsteins. Shes also the most important link between Epsteins and Trump victims. It was because she testified that Maxwell had recruited her while she worked as a minor in Mar-A-Lago.

Trump finally recognized last month that he knew in real time that Maxwell had recruited Giuffre from his property; He even suggested that it was a source of sound and Epsteins falling decades ago.

But this admission did not come before spending days, does not really eat complete disclosure.

Asked in 2019 in 2019 for which he and Epstein had a fall, said Trump, the reason makes no difference, frankly.

In July, the White House traced their fall in Epstein being a flucture, without saying precisely how much.

On July 28, Trump cited how Epstein had hired the help and stolen people who work for me, but without going into the details of whom.

This led to speculations according to which he spoke of Giuffre, since his account corresponded to the description of Trumps. And of course, the next day, Trump recognized that the employees were young women who worked in the spa and that Giuffre was one.

Even by recognizing this, Trump seemed reluctant to admit it completely.

I don't know, he said at first when he was asked if he had referred to Giuffre. I think she worked at the spa. I think yes. I think it was one of the people. Yeah, he stole it.

It is not difficult to assume why the president may not have wanted to admit that Maxwell recruited Giuffre at the time. This could suggest that he knew that something unfortunate was happening, especially given the other evidence he was aware of the affinity of Epsteins for young women.

The Guffres family said Trumps' comments have raised questions as to if he was aware of the criminal actions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The administration has still not done a good job by explaining precisely why it suddenly reversed the course on the publication of Epstein files.

Trump and his allies built this as a major initiative and promised full transparency, just before the Ministry of Justice in early July that it would not release anything more.

The reason declared was that the administration wanted to protect the victims and innocent people whose names could be in the files. But it would not be a secret that the files would contain information on the victims and the innocent.

And perhaps the most visible aspect of this reversal is chronology.

In fact, the administration began to minimize Epstein files roughly when the Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump that his name was in the files in May. (You can see the whole chronology here.)

Trump was informed that in May, and on May 18, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, and the deputy director Dan Bongino made news of Fox and suddenly renounced the theories of the conspiracy on Epstein that they had both promoted. They said that Epstein was indeed died by suicide.

There is also the fact that Trump initially denied having been informed that his name was in the files, another example of his refusals which was later contradicted.

All this contributed to certain victims and allies of Epstein, which suggests that there is concealment.

Many Americans seem to agree that there are. And insofar as they do, Trump and his team themselves have to blame.

This story has been updated with additional comments from President Donald Trump.

