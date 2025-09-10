LeBron James has not written an editorial that appeared in the Chinese state media





LeBron James, on tour in China this week, told journalists that “basketball is not only a sport, but also a bridge that connects us”. A story by the Associated Press on Tuesday said on Tuesday that James wrote an editorial for the Chinese state media, triggering a series of criticisms of many conservative media and the morning post in southern China in Hong Kong. Sources have told ESPN and other media that James had spoken with journalists with several stops and that his comments had been compiled from these group interviews. The NBA should play two pre-season games next month in Macao between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. And this comes as leaders in China and the United States are looking for options to avoid a potential commercial force test between the two largest economies in the world. President Donald Trump threatened to impose steep prices on China, who said she would respond with her own alleged. Trump said last month that he would delay the 90 -day prices while negotiators of the two countries are working on a potential agreement, which could finally lead to a summit later this year or at the start of next year between the American leader and Chinese president Xi Jinping. Before his 23rd season in the NBA, James said he was amazed by the reception he received in China. “It is super humiliating for me to be able to come here, so far from home, and to obtain reception and love, I just wanted to put it back to the community and to this country,” said Xinhua, the official press agency, quoted James when he finished his visit to Chengdu. The NBA strives to rebuild its brand in Grand China, where basketball has long been popular. The matches of October 10 and 12 will take place more than five years after the League was effectively prohibited for several years in China compared to the decision of the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, not to punish Daryl Morey in 2019 to tweet the support of anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong. The information from the Associated Press is included in this report.

