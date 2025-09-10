



Judge of the Supreme Court, Amy Condey Barrett, said that the court “did not decide on affairs on the basis of the president” currently in office, with regard to the concerns that the judges protect President Donald Trump.

Brett Baier, host of the special Fox News report with Bret Baier, put in Barret during a recent interview that “the left says that this court protects President Trump and his efforts to consolidate power”.

“They say that you help certify this transition to authoritarianism. How do you answer this?” Asked Baier.

Barrett declared that the court “decides on affairs as and when”.

“We are not deciding on just for today,” said Barrett. “And we do not decide cases based on the president as in the current occupier of the office. We decide on the cases of the presidency.”

Why it matters

The Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority 6-3 and has ruled in favor of the Trump administration on many key questions such as the application of immigration and the reductions of the federal government agencies.

Barrett was appointed by Trump during his first presidential mandate.

The associate judge of the Supreme Court, Amy CONEY BARRETT, poses for an interview with the Associated Press, before the publication of her new book, “Listen to The Law: reflections on the Court and … The associate judge of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett poses for an interview with the Associated Press, before the publication of his new book” Supreme Court Wednesday September 3, 2025. More photos AP / J.

Barrett has already taken the side of liberal judges to govern himself against the Trump administration.

Earlier this year, Barrett and chief judge John Roberts, who is also a conservative, joined Liberal judges Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in a decision confirming an order from the lower court which manages $ 2 billion in foreign aid.

What to know

Barrett said that if some of these cases overlap, “many present different constitutional questions”.

Baier also asked Barrett if she thinks that the 22nd amendment, which limits the number of times a president can be elected in pairs, is “cut and dry”.

“After FDR had four conditions, this is what this amendment says,” said Barrett.

Last month, Trump told Squawk Box from CNBC that he would like “probably” again. “I would like to run. I have the best ballots I have ever had,” he said.

A recent investigation by Pew Research Center revealed that half of Americans have an unfavorable opinion on the Supreme Court. The survey of 3,554 people was carried out between August 4 and 10 with an error margin of +/- 1.8 percentage point.

What people say

Judge Amy CONEY BARRETT, in an interview with Fox News: “We take each case and we examine the question of presidential power as it is. And the cases that we decide today will have four presidencies from now on, six presidencies from now, etc.”

Thursday, the Brett Kavanaugh judge, during the judicial conference of the 6th circuit: “We all fail sometimes, but I think that redouble our efforts in tone, especially when the tone around us is in the public sphere, in the political world, on all sides, is strong, it is probably important.”

What happens next

The term of the Supreme Court of 2025 begins on October 6.

Do you have a story that Newsweek should cover? Do you have any questions about this story? Contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/amy-coney-barrett-responds-concern-supreme-court-protecting-donald-trump-2127041 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos