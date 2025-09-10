Close friends, natural partners: PM Modi responds to Donald Trump; Both express their confidence in Indian-American trade discussions

PM Modi and Donald Trump (file photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded on American President Donald Trumps on Wednesday, a positive remarks on commercial negotiations with India, the two leaders saying that discussions between the two countries will continue. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to the unlimited unlimited potential of the India-US partnership, said Prime Minister Modi in an article on X.

Modi and I will always be friends: prevails over a U-turn after saying that we have lost India against China

Ensuring more progress, he added, our teams strive to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people.PM's remarks come only a few hours after Trump said that India and the United States were working on commercial negotiations. “I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America continue negotiations to combat trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!” said the American president in an article on Truth Social.Read also: Trump says that India-Us Talks to continue; entrusting successful resultsThe change in Trump tone comes after the US administration imposed prices of 25% on Indian products, plus an additional 25% on India Russian oil imports, bringing total rights to 50%.Trump's softened tone has appeared since last week. Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump qualified Prime Minister for the PM as a great Prime Minister and said he would still be a friend with him after several punches and increased prices. There is nothing to fear. We only have times on occasion, added Trump, but reiterated the concerns concerning the purchasing of India oil from Russia and the 50% rate imposed on Indian goods.The leaders exchange through the media indicate a relaxation of the tensions between the two parties. Although the two nations were at the crossroads on prices that have been justified by the United States, citing the trade in India with Russia that the latter refused to stop.