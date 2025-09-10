



An expert in handwriting said that signing a controversial birthday message to the Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is “absolutely” US President Donald Trump.

Grapologist Emma Bache compared the signature with others than the president wrote at the time, and told Sky News: “This is the signature he had in the 2000s. I can absolutely say that it is that of Donald Trump.”

Recently published files presented to the US Congress seem to contain birthday messages to the EPSTEIN billionaire pedophile of the US president and the current British ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson.

They include a drawing by hand of the body of a woman, signed “Donald”, a photo of Epstein holding a disproportionate check, signed by “Djtrump”, and a message seeming to show Lord Mandelson calling Epstein his “best boyfriend”.

Addressing the publication of the image in a post on X, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said: “As I have always said, it is very clear that President Trump has not drawn this image, and he did not sign it.”

Image: Emma Bache said it was “almost impossible” to forge the signature of President Trump

But Ms. Bache was unequivocal.

“It's incredibly distinctive. If we look at the way he formed Donald's” O “, it's actually a circle.

“He also has a very long horizontal stroke at the end of his name – which, quite funny, is away from people – and it is absolutely identical to the pressure, in length and formation of approximately each stroke (to his current official signature).”

Image: The note published Monday. Pic: X / Oversightdems

She said that the capital “D” of her name in Epstein's message was also very distinctive and exactly the same as another letter written in 1996 and 2000.

The files were submitted following a request from the US Congress Supervisory Committee and come from a book compiled by the Epstein co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2003.

More sky: Explanteer: What is in “birthday files”? Last Trump: White House Denial and Mandelson Notes

The White House said that the president's legal team “pursued the disputes aggressively”.

Ms. Bache said that she was “no surprise to deny him”.

She added: “He has a lot to lose, but that does not affect my analysis.”

'You will listen to me – I'm right'

After examining a certain number of her signatures under a microscope, she concluded: “The idea that she could be forged would be almost impossible. I would certainly not be able to obtain the drafting of Donald Trump.

“It is a very confident and very fast signature and when you forge something, you do it more slowly.”

She said that her modern signature had changed a little but still had clear similarities.

Image: Donald Trump's signature more recently as president

She added: “Her modern signature is all angles and in graphology, the angles concern energy, assault, there is a tension there.

“There is no sweetness and its communication style is one of the” you will listen to me and I am right “.

Image: A letter sent by Trump to the host of Radio Larry King in 1999. Pic: Julien * S House House Image: and another in 2006 to the lawyer George Conway shows a similar signature. Pic: George Conway / X

The denial of the ambassador

Lord Mandelson was also examined for his relationship with Epstein – and the publication of files has worsened the problem.

Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

0:40 Lord Mandelson said to Sky: “I want me to never meet Epstein '

They seem to include an elegant contribution from the Grandee Labor, with him calling Epstein his “best friend” and the writing of the friend “taking you surprise in one of his glorious houses he likes to share with his friends (Yum Yum)”.

Lord Mandelson's spokesman said he “regrets having ever been presented to Epstein”.

