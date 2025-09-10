Politics
Germany puts pressure on the mosques funded by the Turkish government to break with radical messaging
Kenez / Stockholm
The Ministry of the Interior of the Germanys officially called the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DIITIB), the German branch of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), to clearly distance itself from extremist rhetoric. This decision reflects the Berlins which increase discomfort with the religious networks supported by Ankara which continue to exert an influence on Muslim communities in Germany.
A ministry spokesman, addressing the DIE Welt newspaper, said the German government expects all organizations to cooperate with the federal authorities clearly distinguished themselves from the structures or individuals who disseminate anti-Semitic stories or pursue Islamist objectives.
The demand follows developments at a conference of Islamic specialists in Istanbul on August 22, which was assisted by the Turkeys Top Cleric, Ali Erbas, chief of Diyanet. At the end of the meeting, the participants approved a statement that expressed support for Hamas' armed struggle against Israel and appealed to world jihad. German officials considered this declaration as a deep problematic, in particular given the structural dependence and the staff of the DIITIB with regard to the Turkish Diyanet.
During his speech at the Istanbul conference, Erbas described the Palestinian question as a question of faith, morality and conscience, adding, we know that peace will not come to the world until peace will not arrive in Palestine. We must release this old geography of oppressors who hang on it as ticks and infect it like microbes. For this reason, all Muslims, Muslim states and the people of conscience must unite, make serious decisions and impose sanctions to stop the oppressors.
Erbas also added that the oppressed will soon win the victory, while the oppressors will inevitably be confronted with the punishment they deserve.
Such rhetoric has increased concerns in Germany as to whether ditib, as a major umbrella organization representing hundreds of mosques in the country, aligns sufficiently with the democratic and constitutional principles of Germanys.
As part of its strategy aimed at reducing foreign influence in local religious institutions, the German government has moved to form imams at the national level rather than relying on religious sent from Turkey. The commitment was included in the coalition contract signed by the parties to power during the training of the current administration, which stipulates that cooperation with religious associations in Germany will depend on the extent of interference or orientation by foreign governments.
According to Die Welt, the Ministry of the Interior has already allocated 465,000 euros this year to support Imam's training programs in collaboration with Islamkolleg Deutschland in Osnabruck. The objective is to replace the long -standing system in which the Diyanet has appointed clerics stationed in Germany.
The ministry stressed that the plan to end the allocation of imams from abroad remains valid. The continuation of initiatives such as the Imam training program will depend on the position of Divib itself and the success of the advanced process, “he said.
Despite the efforts of the Germanys, the Diyanet continues to expand its international programs. The institution encouraged the recruitment of Turks who are already citizens of European countries, urging that they receive theological training in Türkiye before being assigned as imams abroad.
To advance this initiative, the Diyanet allocated 608 million Turkish Lira, or about $ 17.3 million. More than 1,000 students from Europe and North America have already studied in Türkiye, many of which are now used in establishments affiliated with diyanet abroad.
For example, in 2025, the Diyanet launched a new training program under which 75 Turkish theology faculties graduates will go to Germany each year to undertake a two-year program at the Ditib Academy in Dahlem, Rhine-Westphalia in the North. After graduating, these people will be appointed imams in mosques affiliated with Ditib, with a contractual obligation to serve for at least 10 years. Those who do not honor commitment will be faced with financial sanctions.
German officials have repeatedly stressed the concerns that the imams appointed and paid by the Turkish government are poorly integrated into German society. Many lack of sufficient German language skills and remain politically aligned with Ankara, which raises questions about their ability to serve spiritual guides in a multicultural environment.
European intelligence agencies have long suspected that Ditib and other organizations related to Diyanets can be used for purposes beyond religious councils. These include monitoring the diaspora communities, the dissemination of political propaganda and the collection of information, in particular concerning opponents of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Several European governments, including those of Germany and Austria, have opened surveys on the mosques of Diyanet and cultural centers on allegations according to which the clerics spied on criticism from the Turkish government.
The sick Germans with Ditib are aggravated by broader concerns concerning Turkish political influence through diaspora organizations. A complete 380 -page interior ministry report published in 2023 underlined the role of the Wolves Gray (Ulkucle) nationalist movement, which maintains close links with Erdogans Ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).
The report noted cooperation in Germany between the ulkucurer and the party in power of justice and development (AKP) as well as links with the Union of International Democrats (UID), a lobbying group affiliated with active AKP abroad. Ditib and the Islamic Community Milli Gorus (IGMG) have been cited as key religious institutions engaged in overlapping networks.
Originally founded as a secular state organism to counter radicalism in Türkiye, the Diyanet underwent a deep transformation into the virtue of the 23 -year rule of Erdogans. It has become more and more an instrument for promoting political Islam aligned with the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood both at the national and international level.
Since an attempted coup in 2016, the Turkish government has rejected around 3,000 people from Diyanet, replacing them with people faithful to the political Islamist vision of Erdogans.
