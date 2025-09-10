



In Full: Epstein Birthday Note signed Bill Clinton included in the latest version of the document

A letter would have sent former President Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and included in his infamous birthday book was one of the files published by the members of the Chamber's Supervisory Committee on Monday.

The Panel Democrats received a new slice of documents in the billionaire's sex offender at the end of the billionaire after his testamentary executors opened up to their assignment.

Included in the press release appeared a debauchery design allegedly sent by President Donald Trump, which he vehemently denied, to include tributes compiled by Epsteins of the time and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and offered him for his 50th anniversary in 2003.

There is also a note awarded to Clinton that reads [illegible word]And also to have your childish curiosity, the desire to make the difference and the comfort of friends.

Joe Sommerlad has the details:

James Liddell9 September 2025 14:40

Breaking: Trump calls Epstein's birthday book “ Dead Issue '' and refuses to comment further

President Donald Trump refused to comment on the allegations that he wrote a sexually suggestive letter and a drawing that accompanies him for Jeffrey Epsteins 50th anniversary more than two decades, calling him a death problem.

I don't comment on something that is a dead problem. I made all the comments to the staff. This is a dead problem, Trump told NBC News by phone call this morning.

James Liddell9 September 2025 14:12

Damage to Epstein's birthday book “less than democrats would have hope”

While the congress returned to Capitol Hill last week, the aid of the White House prepared for the Jeffrey Epstein affair to escape.

The White House This morning shows little concern about the repercussions of the house surveillance house publishing a 238 -page book, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former sexual and condemned offender, for Epsteins 50th anniversary in 2003.

A White House official told Politico this morning that the damage inflicted on Donald Trump and that his administration was much less than the Democrats could have hoped.

We were not naive because there are democrats in town and a very small number of Republicans who are impatient to talk about it, but I think that the damage is in fact much less than the Democrats to hope, they said to Dash Burns of the Newsletter Playbook Outlets.

James Liddell9 September 2025 13:52

EPSTEIN BIRTHDAY BOOK Surfaces on the surfaces on Trump's woman “ Buy fully amortized '' for $ 22,500

A joke on the disgrace financier Jeffrey Epstein selling a woman to Donald Trump is included in documents published by the Democrats of the Chamber's supervisory committee on Monday.

The Oversightdems X account shared an image of Epstein holding a new check alongside two men and a woman, with legend: Epstein and a longtime member of Mar-A-Lago on the sale of a woman fully amortized to Donald Trump for $ 22,500.

The oversized check has been signed Djtrump, although it does not look like the real signature.

Below, a handwritten note which, according to the New York Times, seems to be written by the former real estate manager of New York, Joel Pachcow, referred to the first talents of Epsteins with money and women and jokes that the photo shows the financier in disgrace selling a woman fully amortized to Trump.

James Liddell9 September 2025 13:22

Crocket explodes the defense of the “news” of the White House on Epstein's birthday note

Democrat deputy Jasmine Crockett accused Donald Trump of lying after the White House denied that the president wrote a debauchery birthday note and a drawing that accompanies him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on CNNS The Source, the host Kaitlan Collins interviewed the Texas legislator on the defense of white houses.

The fact that the president is a liar? He is consistent. I mean, that's all I really had for you, Crockett she said.

Trump has never been accused of reprehensible acts as part of the Epstein case and vehemently denies for having given the note. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the false news to perpetuate the Democrat Canuker Epstein!

We obtained it from the Epstein domain, continued Crockett. It was not something that came from a random democratic thing; It came from the estate.

Crockett said that the letter does not prove reprehensible acts, but that it avoids doubts about the character of the presidents.

James Liddell9 September 2025 12:53

Who is Peter Mandelson and what was his relationship with Epstein?

Peter Mandelson faces new questions about his links with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The British ambassador to the United States was linked to a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein by the financiers of the financiers, Ghislaine Maxwell, now in prison for his role in recruitment and trafficking of minors for sex.

An apparent contribution from Lord Mandelson presents an image of the pair, with the former minister smiling in a bathrobe, before describing Epstein as his best boyfriend.

Elsewhere in the message, Lord Mandelson seems to be referenced to entertain the interesting friends of Epsteins, to sign with a note to say that we love you.

This will raise new questions about the judgment of the man appointed by Sir Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, to manage relations with Donald Trump, also linked to the 50th birthday book.

The political correspondent Archie Mitchell has more:

James Liddell9 September 2025 12:20

Epstein's list: here was named

While the congress returned to session a week ago, the same goes for a political examination on the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

In the afternoon, the Chamber's supervisory committee led by Les Républicains published 33,295 pages of documents related to Epstein after assigning the Ministry of Justice for the files.

While the Democrats noted that a large part of the equipment was already accessible to the public, the Liberation has rekindled the public interest for Epsteins Connections aggravated by the Surveillance Committee of the Chamber which publishes the book of the 50th anniversary of the financiers on Monday.

Over the years, thousands of pages of files in the Epstein case have been published through prosecution, criminal tickets for Epsteins, public disclosure and requests from the Freedom of Information Act.

It includes a revolution of many accusers of Epsteins and alleged victims, as well as people with tangential links with Epstein who were taken to the trial against Maxwell. While judges, judicial staff and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that appear in legal files linked to Epstein:

James Liddell9 September 2025 11:51

Bill Clinton's alleged letter in Epstein's birthday book revealed

A letter would have sent former President Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein and included in his infamous birthday book was one of the files published by the members of the Chamber's Supervisory Committee on Monday.

The letter attributed to Clinton reads [illegible word]And also to have your childish curiosity, the desire to make the difference and the comfort of friends.

Angel Urena, spokesperson for Clinton, previously published a statement that was read: President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes that Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida some time ago, or those with whom he was recently charged in New York.

Joe Sommerlad, James Liddell9 September 2025 11:21

In full: the alleged assets anniversary letter of debauchery to Jeffrey Epstein are made public

Donald Trumps alleged a letter of debauchery to Jeffrey Epstein who presents a figure drawn by the hand of a naked woman with the presidents reported by the presidents was now made public after the lawyers of the succession of the deceased sex offender provided a copy of the birthday book to the Chamber's supervisory committee.

President Trump described the Epstein in Cannular's Epstein investigation and said his birthday rating did not exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and doing everything he can to hide the truth, said the member of the surveillance ranking on Monday, Robert Garcia (D-CA) after the Democrats in the Chamber shared the image on social networks. Enough games and lies, publish the complete files now.

The publication of the letter comes two months after the Wall Street Journal reported its existence for the first time, noting that the debauchery card would have been sent to Epstein in 2003 as part of a 50th anniversary to the financier now in disgrace. The card presents the figure of a naked woman with signature trumps apparently imitating pubic hair.

Justin Baragona has the full history:

James Liddell9 September 2025 10:50

“ So many girls, so little time '': tribute inside the 50th anniversary book of Epstein

The house surveillance committee published Jeffrey Epsteins 50th Birthday Book on Monday, with dozens of tributes scribbled on its 238 pages.

So many girls, so shortly, wrote a person in the friends of the book, according to the New York Times.

Another partner compared it to the main character of Ernest Hemingways the old man and the sea, but instead of fish, Epstein caught blond, red or brown women.

A friend called Nick described howling with laughing after a degrading sexual meeting that a woman endured at the back of a car, according to the Times.

A person known only as Lesie sketched a pair of breasts, as well as a note dated January 20, 2003: I wanted to get you what you want … Here it is.

Another poem noted that Epstein avoided the penitentiary. Five years later, he would plead guilty in Florida to an accusation of a state of solicitation of a teenager's prostitution after having concluded a non-publication agreement of the federal prosecutors.

James Liddell9 September 2025 10:20

