Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking: PM Modi expresses concern while Kp Sharma Oli resigns | India News

In the hours after the fall of the KP Sharma Olma government in Kathmandu, where the leaders were distinguished on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the security cabinet to discuss the situation in Nepal and said that violence was heartbreaking. He also expressed anxiety that many young people lost their lives in demonstrations.

Stressing that the stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance, he called on the people of Nepal to support peace.

A CCS meeting took place shortly after Modi's return to New Delhi during a visit to the areas struck by floods in the North.

Upon my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the security firm committee discussed developments in Nepal. Violence in Nepal is heartbreaking. I am anxious that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of the utmost importance for us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace, he said in an article on X.

Earlier in the day, in the midst of unprecedented scenes of leaders, assaulted in the streets of Kathmandu, where the demonstrators also burned the government's buildings, a worried Delhi said that he observed developments in Nepal and expressed hope that restraint would be exercised and that all the problems solved by means and a peaceful dialogue.

India has also published a travel notice asking its citizens currently in Nepal to take shelter in their current places of residence and to avoid going out on the street.

We are closely monitoring developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also want rapid recovery for those injured, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

As a close and neighboring ad, we hope that all those concerned will exercise a restraint and will approach all the questions by peaceful means and a dialogue, said the MEA.

We also took note that the authorities imposed a curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities in Nepal. Indian nationals of Nepal are advised to be cautious and respecting the stages and directives published by the Nepalese authorities, he said.

In a separate travel notice published later, the MEA said that, given the development situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to postpone trips there until the situation stabilizes. It is advisable to Indian citizens in Nepal to shelter in their current places of residence, to avoid going out in the streets and to be caution. It is also advisable to follow the local security opinions of the Nepal authorities as well as the India Embassy in Kathmandu.

In the event of aid required, the opinion declared that the Indian Embassy can be reached on the telephone assistance numbers: + 977-9808602881 and + 977-9810326134 (WhatsApp also).

Before the demonstrations had fun on Monday, Delhi was preparing for a visit to Oli this month, perhaps on September 16, this would have been his first since his return to power in July 2024. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, had visited Nepal in mid-August to prepare the ground for the visit.

The situation quickly changing in a few weeks, the sources of the establishment said that demonstrations and anger have shown that the political leaders of the Nepals had lost contact with young people, and that large -scale unemployment and a feeling of political law had created a lot of anger.

The prohibition of social media by the government of Nepal, according to sources, shaking arrogance and the last act of self was the police who drew on demonstrators, killing young people. It was the last nail on the coffin and people went out in the streets and went after the politicians, the sources said. Some have estimated that the best Nepalese leaders should have apologized and withdrawn earlier to avoid the public remuneration.

Sources have indicated that most of the best politicians in Nepal have sheltered in the Nepal army barracks. And, for the moment, sources have indicated, the Nepalese army seemed to be the guarantor of peace in the country, as was the witness of its calls for peace taken seriously by the demonstrators. By the way, the Indian army and the military and security establishment maintain solid communication channels with their counterparts in Nepal.

Those of the establishment in Delhi declared that India would like peace and stability in Nepal, because they share an open and porous border of the thousands of Indians and Nepalese work and live in the two countries. They declared that Delhi was also engaged in the army of Nepal and the young political class harvest which have legitimacy and support among young people.

Sources have stressed that young leaders and nationalists as the mayor of the Metropolitan City of Kathmandu Balendra Shah Balen and the President of the Rastriya party swattering Rabi Lamichhane are considered popular among the Nepals, General Z. Delhi had engaged with these leaders, according to sources.

It seems that the era of the former leaders is over … The young people are disillusioned by the old guard, who are considered to be corrupt and authorized, according to sources.

Currently, thought in Delhi is that India should support the aspirations of peoples as in the past. In the mid -2000s, India supported the people when they decided to oppose the monarchy and bring the parliamentary system.

According to sources, at a time when Beijing considers Nepal as a sphere of influence, Delhi would be eager to have a friendly face in power. Thus, India would engage with the new generation of politicians and leaders among the demonstrators so that it is not in a disadvantageous situation, according to sources.