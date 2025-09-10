



Remember, in July, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump had celebrated one of the condemned birthdays of the sex offender Jeffrey Epsteins with a drawing of a naked woman and a reference to a wonderful secret that the two men would have shared? And was the response of the president and his allies to claim that the story was complete and total of bullshit? And that Trump does not draw images? And that the letter did not actually exist? Given the fact that the Chamber's supervisory committee was able to obtain the letter in question from Epsteins Estate, and that the Democrats of the Committee went ahead and published an image on Monday, you might think that the president and the Magan world would sing a slightly different melody at the moment. But, surprise! They continue not only to insist on the fact that the drawing is in no way damaging for Trump, but that it actually proves that it is innocent.

Yes, in an incredible display of everything that is German because you could show us evidence that this guy is the direct descendant of Satan and always defend themselves, the president's allies have spent the last 24 hours arguing that the letter, which seems to wear the signature of Trump, the exonary. Below is the WSJ resemble this real signature of the president? I don't think at all. The false activist on the right Charlie Kirk wrote on X. Is this really the best they could do? Trump has the most famous signature in the world. It is time to pursue them in oblivion, struck in the Podcastor Benny Johnson. (In fact, Trump has already continued the publisher of WSJ Dow Jones and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, among others. A spokesperson for Dow Jones said in a statement on Monday, we have fully confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our report.) The last article published by the Wall Street Journal prow all this birthday card is false, the secretary of the White House Karoline Leavitt social media. As I have always said, its very clear president has not drawn this photo, and he did not sign it. The president wins over the legal team will continue to prosecute disputes aggressively. Another head of the White House, Taylor Budowich, added that it is not his signature chorus and said that the Murdochs media Empire should open this checkbook in response to the continuous trial of the presidents. Vice-president JD Vance shouted the false scandal. Eric Trump went on television and said: I can tell you that my father does not sink the cartoons of cartoons.

Unfortunately for Eric, his fathers' drawings were literally sold at auction, and Trump spoke publicly about his artistic process. As for the affirmations that the signature of Epstein's birthday card is not trumps, the analysis of the Wall Street Journal suggests that the signature in question is remarkably like a Trump used at the time:

