



Nicols Maduro and Boris Johnson Access to confidential files of the private office of Boris Johnson underlined the way in which the former British Prime Minister has capitalized in his way to power to obtain economic advantages considerable in the private sector. According to a survey published by the penal The guardianthe filter of more than 1,800 documents reveals that Johnson received 240,000 pounds Sterling ($ 325,000) a cover fund after maintaining a meeting with the Venezuela dictator, Nicols Maduro. Johnson had taken a day without his family vacation in the Dominican Republic for an external meeting with Maduro, a man that the former British president – when he was in office – had pointed out as a Evil dictator. When he was then asked about the meeting, Johnson said that the British government officials: It is not true that they would pay me for a meeting in Venezuela. However, the documentation, obtained by the American non -profit organization Denial of distributed secrets (DDOS), includes emails, letters, invoices, speeches and commercial contracts of all kinds, including data from this meeting. Boris Johnson (Ritzau Scanpix / Bo Amstrup via Reuters) Ddoswhich is dedicated to the archiving of disclosed and hacked documents, declared The guardian What He is not aware of the origin of filtration. However, the appearance of this data on your servers raises questions about a Safety step In Johnson's office, according to British support itself. The analysis of the archives shows that after having left the government in September 2022, Johnson Fund a subsidized company with public fundswhich served as a platform for Manage jobs Y Commercial projects very paid. The filtered material mainly covers the Subsequent period a mandateBetween September 2022 and July 2024, although it also includes documents generated During your scene at Downing Street. Among the most important discoveries, it is like Johnson, in addition to the meeting with Maduro, He maintained a secret meeting with Peter ThielThe founding billionaire of the American data firm Palantantmonths before this company received the data management commission from the National health service (NHS) of the United Kingdom. In addition, the files suggest that Johnson organizes a dinner For a conservative lord to finance the luxurious reform of your apartment at Downing Street, just One day after the entry into force of the second national confinement by the pandemic of COVID 19which could constitute a Sanitary standards offense in force at that time. Nicols Maduro The British abstract underlines that the information obtained highlights A little -known scheme which allows former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom request public funds To cover expenses derived from your position in public life. It is Annual paymentDesigned as an assignment for public service costs, aims to support the public functions of former leaders, but It is not intended for private or commercial activities. Revelations can raise questions about the use of these resources and the possible offense of ethical and lobbying standards by JohnsonAccording to warnings The guardian. The magnitude of the filtration, which includes documents dating from Johnson's little in Downing Street, generated Concern about transparency and control in the management of public funds Assigned to former prime ministers. In addition, the appearance of substantial payments linked to meetings with international figures such as the dictator Nicols Maduro and entrepreneurs love Peter Thiel AAD an international dimension to Johnson's commercial activities after the government's departure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/venezuela/2025/09/09/una-investigacion-periodistica-revelo-que-boris-johnson-recibio-mas-de-300-mil-dolares-tras-reunirse-con-nicolas-maduro-en-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos