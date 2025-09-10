



Responding in a few hours to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he was convinced that bilateral commercial negotiations would open the way to unlocling the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. While the dates are still being finalized, telephone lines burn between New Delhi and Washington to put commercial negotiation on the right track. India and the United States are close friends and natural partners. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible. I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to obtain a better and more prosperous future for our two employees, Prime Minister Modi has published on X. According to authority sources, an Indian team led by chief commercial negotiator Rajesh Agarwal is heading for Washington next week to resume commercial negotiations with its American interlocutors. While the dates are still being finalized, telephone lines burn between New Delhi and Washington to put commercial negotiation on the right track. Obviously, the two senior leaders decided to direct the bureaucrats to conclude the long -awaited trade agreement. While US President Donald Trump said he would speak to Prime Minister Modi in the coming weeks, the two leaders' engagement augurs well for the next Quad summit. After a higher level commitment on social networks on September 6, US President Donald Trump said today: I am happy to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, PM Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries. There is a strong possibility that an Indian commercial delegation leaves for us next week to resolve commercial barriers and ensure that the two countries have a win-win trade agreement. President Trump's statement also indicates that other noises from Washington targeting India has little value when the American chief has taken on him to make sure that the negotiations are back on the right track and that the two natural allies are coming back to their convergence. Likewise, the Prime Minister also modifies his officials to push the limits of the trade agreement. Although the trade agreement is back on the right track, a delegation comes from September 17 to 18 to respond to Indian concerns concerning the prices of six anti-submarine war planes P8i worth almost three billion dollars. The two countries will also sign the agreement to buy 113 plane engines GE-404 this month to feed the fighter Tejas Mark IA. Even if some American officials have injected acrimony into bilateral links by targeting India, the whole relationship evolves in a positive direction.

