



President of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, dined Tuesday evening in a seafood restaurant near the White House, promoting his deployment of the National Guard and federalized the police in order to repress crime in the capital of nations.

His procession made the short distance from Joes Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on the 15th street in the northwest quadrant of the city after weeks of president of the mobilization of the federal authorities and the military who, according to him, made Washington a safe area.

Cracks were heard while the president came out of his limousine, although there were also a handful of huae and songs of the demonstrators who opposed American politics to support Israel in his war with Hamas in Gaza.

Held in the middle of the DC, which, as you know, in the past year, was a very dangerous place in the past 20 years and now he has practically no crime, Trump told journalists.

He added that he would not have stood out in the middle of the street a few months ago. The suggestion was, however, eccentric and did not reflect if the crime levels had changed in Washington, because the president is still surrounded by strong security wherever he goes.

After entering the restaurant, a video published on social networks showed that Trump shaking hands with guests inside. But he also looked at an extended period on a small group of demonstrators who have held miniature and sung flags: free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!

The president got closer to them and could be seen making a gesture briefly, but did not seem to speak.

Some restaurants have reported a drop in reservations since Trump announced federal repression on August 7, when there have been frequent street protests denouncing his actions. The increase in military and police presence has also sometimes sparked confrontations between residents and authorities in normally calm neighborhoods.

Trump nevertheless said on several occasions that his friends have spoken to friends who tell him that local restaurants are full and that people have noticed a decrease in crime. He says he also heard that people enjoyed the crews working to eliminate homeless camps in the context of repression.

Vice-president JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Secretary of Defense, are accompanied by Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of Defense. In his comments before taking dinner, the restaurants said, restaurants are booming.

People come out of dinner where they have not come out for years, he said.

After Trump returned to the White House after 10 p.m., press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was also one of those who dine with Trump, said that he had eaten crab, shrimp, salad, steak and dessert.

The excursion was notable because Trump rarely goes far from the White House when he is in Washington. And such outings have become even less common since it sold the hotel bearing a few blocks of houses, which was a key meeting point for administration officials and supporters during his first mandate.

The White House reported on Tuesday that there had been nearly 2,200 arrests since Trump announced the repression of Washington on August 7.

In addition to Washington, Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June and threatened to send troops to other large democratic cities, notably Baltimore, New Orleans and Chicago where state and local authorities are already preparing for operations to strongly increase immigration application.

He said on Tuesday evening, was going to announce another city that went very soon, then said it could be on Wednesday. He added that the mayor of this city and the governor of the state in which he finds himself would like to be there.

This follows Trump over the weekend a parodic image of Apocalypse with a ball of flames while helicopters zooming on the lake and the Horizon line of Chicago, the third city of nations.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning, Trump wrote on his social media site. Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.

In the post, Trump did not offer any detail beyond the Chipocalypse Now label, a play on the title of Francis Ford Coppolas 1979 Vietnam War Film, in which a character said, I like the smell of napalm in the morning.

Last week, Trump signed an executive decree seeking to rename the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War, even after campaign months to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. The name change requires the approval of the congress.

In his own position in response, the Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker called Trump as a budding dictator. He joined the officials of the State and the City and many residents of Chicago to denounce the idea of ​​a federal repression as useless.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-dinner-joes-dc-crime-crackdown-5057777d34234c31cf5928bc4b82a323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos