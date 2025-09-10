



India and the United States are natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump's conciliation in which he described the Indian chief as a “dear friend” and reported a new impetus in the trade negotiations in standby. “India and the United States are close friends and natural partners,” wrote Prime Minister Modi on X. “I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlining of the unlimited potential of the Indian-American partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible.” The comments came for hours after Trump, in a social article of truth, said Trade negotiations with India continued And expressed its optimism as to a possible breakthrough. Later, the American president republished the tweet by PM Modi on Truth Social. “I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!” He wrote, adding that he expected to speak with PM Modi in the coming weeks. Echoing the feeling, the Prime Minister said he was also looking forward to talking with Trump soon. “We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two employees,” he added. The exchange between the two leaders comes in the context of punitive prices of 50% of Washington in New Delhi on Russian oil imports roaming links. A crucial bilateral trade agreement is also at stake: the United States wants wider access Agricultural and dairy markets, which is a red line for India. Trump's warm awareness marks a change in your striking of a few days ago, when his employees marked India “Kremlin's” Laundromat of Kremlin “on its purchase of Russian oil at a reduced price and nicknamed the Ukraine War” Modi's War “. The American president himself had grumbled Washington had “lost” India to “darkest China” After the photos of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) earlier this month showed that Prime Minister Modi was mixing happily with Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the end of the week, however, he softened his rhetoric, describing links with India as “special” and highlighting his personal link with Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister, in turn, said that he “appreciated and fully appreciated” Trump's positive feelings. The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, who underwent the attack on the oil trade of India with Russia, also composed criticism, recognizing the differences but counting on resilience in the relationship. “I think that in the end, two large countries will be resolved,” said Bessent previously. The measured tone adopted by Trump and Bessent is however strongly in contrast with the White House advisor, Peter Navarro, who has made his transactions in New Delhi: to call him “Laundromat du Kremlin” in Verbal salvas bordering racism and casteism. In the middle of the routine of “Good Cop, Bad Cop” by Washington, Modi's government has intensified its bilateral commitment with Russia and China, and relies on forums like the OCS to push multilateralism and counter the hectorations of Capricious Trump. – ends Posted on: Sept. 10, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/india-us-natural-partners-pm-modi-says-he-too-is-looking-forward-to-speaking-with-president-trump-2784778-2025-09-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos