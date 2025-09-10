The use of soldiers by Trump to kill suspect drug traffickers is one more step on the slippery slope





President Donald Trump, whether intentionally or not, laid the foundations to normalize the concept of American soldiers killing Americans without regular procedure.

With his recent legally questionable use of the US military to summarily execute alleged drug addicts in international waters combined with his increasingly violent rhetoric concerning military incursions in several American cities which voted massively against him, the president is once again doing America on a dark road.

If the last eight months should have taught us something, it is that there is nothing that Trump and his administration believe that they are not allowed to do.

The second term Trump has already demonstrated a total lack of respect for the constitutional limits of the executive power, the rule of law and the regular procedure. His administration has misused innocent as gang members and sent them to foreign torture prisons where they have declared sustainable physical and sexual abuses. His immigration repression present masked and unidentifiable state agents who regularly hold people who are a function of their appearance, including American citizens of natural origin. He used the army for national laws for applying the law and promised to continue to do so even after a court deemed illegal. And it is hardly a complete list of scandalous and non-American abuses of the power of the second Trump administration still-young.

But the last weeks strike on a civilian boat by the American army in the South of the Caribbean, which killed 11 people, is a dangerous new stage. The administration did not provide evidence of its assertion that the dead were members of the Gang Tren in Aragua, based in Venezuela. And beyond the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseths, citing the fact that Trumps the Department of State appointed Tren of Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization in February and the Secretary of State Marco Rubios saying that American intelligence indicated that the boat was heading to the United States, the administration has not entirely established its legal justification for having killed them rather than prohibitions Members of the cartel who poisoned our colleagues citizens who claim them to vice JD Vance.

As Charlie Savage explained in the New York Times:

Because killing people is so extreme and doing it without risk of a regular procedure killing bad people by mistake, the question of what rules apply is not just a question of choice of policy. National and international law both establishes binding standards when presidents and nations can legally use force in wartime. After innovating by labeling the drug cartels as a terrorists, the president now redefines the criminal problem in peacetime of drug trafficking as an armed conflict and saying that the US military will treat even smuggled drug smuggling fees like combatants.

When a liberal influencer has described the murder of the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any regular procedure like a war crime, the vice-president replied, I do not give a s — What you call.

The declaration of vances was, as Senator Rand Paul said, R-Ky., A contemptible and thoughtless feeling. But sharing and saying so repugnant and excessive things that they can be taken such as lagging behind or the literal editor of racism and gutter fascism is an integral part of Maga Gaslighting. The style of publication which was once used exclusively by Trump himself (and his most attentive online influencers) has become one of the lasting features. From now on, the members of the cabinet behave proudly like the alt-right of the 2016 era.

A few days before the launch of the repression of immigration from Chicago, Operation Midway Blitz, Trump, Trump published another in a long series of memes of IA Sols, this one, a catch on the famous scene of Apocalypse now in which the colonel of the colonist

The classic film concerns the madness and futility of the Vietnam war a war was lost and during which the American army killed and mutilated thousands of civilians using napalm to place the fire from the sky. Trumps Turn, however, was different: I like the smell of deportations in the morning. … Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.

It is barely unreasonable to fear that Trump can one day soon declare certain people on American soil as terrorists, subject to an extralegal deadly force without regular procedure.

Is it just a harmless manure fishing intended to rush the feathers of Libs without humor? Or is it a wish that he wants to make a reality? Take, for example, the recent comments of Hegseth after Trump signed a decree reversing the name of the Ministry of Defense to the Ministry of War. The former host of Fox News stressed that the words imported and that the name change was intended to report maximum lethality, not to lukewarm legality. Violent effect, not politically correct.

In fact, the words count, and that is why it is barely unreasonable to fear that Trump can one day soon declare certain people on American soil of the soil, the legal immigrant or otherwise to be terrorists, subject to an extralegal deadly force without regular procedure.

Skeptics can choose to immediately reject the possibility that Trump transforms weapons to the Americans whom he judges the enemy inside. It is worse than a lack of imagination; It is a form of disturbance syndrome. If the last eight months should have taught us something, it is that there is nothing that Trump and his administration believe that they are not allowed to do. And that includes taking human life.

