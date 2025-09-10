Putin's pipe Dream? Why China and Russia are always unlikely to build the power of Siberia-2

In the middle of the back to back to back diplomatic gatherings In China last week Hosted by the Chinese leader Xi JinpingBeijing and Moscow seemed to ensure a massive breakthrough by revealing an agreement to build the long-awaited power of the Siberia-2 gas pipeline.

The announcement of September 2 of a legal memorandum binding by Aleksei Miller, CEO of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, Make the headlines And sent a message that the bonds of Beijing and Moscow deepens despite the Western pressure.

But the energy analysts who spoke to RFE / RL have expressed doubts about the future of the megaproject since key details – such as the price of gas, the volume that will pass through the pipeline and which will make the bill for its construction – are still not close to being decided.

“A legally binding memorandum is not a supply contract, it therefore does not constitute a green light on this project,” said Erica Downs, a principal researcher at the Center on Global Energy Policy from Columbia University, in RFE / RL. “This gives the illusion of progress, but it is not yet an agreement concluded.”

On the contrary, the recent agreement concluded in Beijing seems to be part of the negotiations underway on the ambitious pipeline which would bring gas from the Yamal peninsula in Russia in northern China via eastern Mongolia.

Beijing has won the lever effect on Moscow more and more since the large -scale invasion of Russia in 2022 in Ukraine and its loss of Europe as the main energy market. China is looking to buy time to see if the Kremlin will give in to negotiations by offering favorable discounts and how the project will have an impact on its complicated rivalry with the United States.

“China has only been committed to kicking the box in case they decide that they need this pipeline,” said Downs. “If Beijing can get a low price and flexibility on volume, it becomes more attractive as insurance policy. Otherwise, they have other options to explore.”

Does China need the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline?

The need for Moscow for the proposed pipeline of 2,600 kilometers is clear: the power of Siberia-2 would compensate at least part of the European Union market which it lost due to the benefits of the war in Ukraine.

China, on the other hand, is spoiled for choice.

While discussions with Moscow around Megaproject have stalled and restarted over the years, Beijing has followed a diversification strategy with regard to its gas imports as a means of avoiding being too dependent on a single supplier.

Russia is already the largest pipeline supplier in the country thanks to the power of Siberia-1, which became operational in 2019 as part of an agreement of 30 years and $ 400 billion and is now the third liquefied natural gas supplier (GNL) after Australia and Qatar, which ships LNG by sea.

Beijing has also decided to reduce its dependence on importation and has taken movements in recent years to increase its inner exploration and its production of oil and natural gas. This corresponded to a massive evolution towards renewable energies within China, the companies in the country becoming industry leaders in fields such as solar energy and the production of electric vehicles (EV).

Consequently, the demand for imported gas has dropped and should fall more during the next decade, reducing the need for the power of Siberia-2, which could transport up to 50 billion cubic meters (BCM) per year. Beijing could also choose to make small increases from existing pipelines from Russia, which Miller also announced in Beijing, rather than building a new one.

“If it is built, the most optimistic projection is that it begins by 2030,” RF / RL Joseph Webster, a principal researcher to the Global Energy Center on the Atlantic Council, told RFE / RL Joseph. “This represents an additional five years of technological progress in renewable energies and batteries that will continue to compensate for the need for this pipeline.”

The uncertainty about the future of the pipeline is that Beijing has not yet confirmed the details of Miller's announcement.

Chinese officials have notably been silent on the pipeline, just like the Chinese state media, which have referred to negotiations only by invoking reports by Russian or international media who cite Miller de Gazprom. Following the meeting between XI, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Beijing, the Chinese media cited Xi as only saying that “hard connectivity” should be the emphasis on future relations between the three countries.

What will it be necessary for the pipeline to be built?

Benjamin Schmitt, principal researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, told RFE / RL that the commercial case for the new pipeline was slim and that he considered Miller's recent comments to be more on the perspective when the Kremlin tries to show “the plating of iron cooperation between these two countries”.

“Beijing does not need this pipeline,” said Schmitt, who is also a principal researcher at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), in RFE / RL. “But there is also no reason for them to say anything negative about it.”

Two variables could still modify this calculation: the main concessions of Russia on prices and volume, and the displacement of geopolitical conditions for China.

In terms of gas prices, Miller said that it would be lower than the price billed by Gazprom to European buyers due to the distances and the field for the potential pipeline road to China, but it did not offer any detail.

China would have asked to pay close to the internal prices of Russia, which are strongly subsidized. Beijing also pushes to undertake to buy a smaller fraction of the planned annual capacity of the 50 BCM pipeline of gas. According to some initiates of Russian energyChina seeks to accept to take only 50% of the total pipeline capacity, compared to the typical 80%.

With inexpensive prices and flexible obligations of Russia, the pipeline could then become more attractive for China from the point of view of security.

Faced with a renewed conflict between Iran and Israel around the Strait of Hormuz, where many Chinese transits in LNG in China, and a trade war between Beijing and Washington, the world's best provider in LNG, the gas from the Russian pipeline seems safer than maritime routes.

China has actually interrupted its American LNG imports since the beginning of February, and access to cheap Russian gases would give Beijing a solid negotiation position with many of its other LNG contracts that would expire in the 2030s.

But to reach this point, Beijing and Moscow should first make the power of Siberia-2 a reality by breaking their longtime dead end.

“It is pure messaging until it is a real project,” said Schmitt.