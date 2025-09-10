



A filtration published by the guardian part of the known file Boris files– Wake up that former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, received 240,000 after a private meeting with President Venezuela, Nicols Maduro, which was held in February 2024. This transaction contrasts with his previous comments, in which Maduro describes as a dictator. Crditos: Brandon Bell / Getty / AFP According to disclosed documents, Johnson in September 2023, a contract with the Merlyn Advisors Coverage Fund for which 200,000 will invite for each meeting, with an annual ceiling of 1.6 million, in addition to receiving 35,000 per month for the creation of a team of experts. A few weeks after meeting Maduro, his office sent an invoice of 240,000 – made up of costs and other positions – which was paid in May 2024. When asked, Johnson Neg all payment. It is not true that they would pay me for a meeting in Venezuela, he said representatives of the government, cited by the Guardian. And AADI that there is no contractual link with Merlyn Advisors and which acted only as an informal graduate channel. In this sense, filtration has also revealed that Boris Johnson had already had a secret lunch with Maarten Petermann, fundraising, in his official residence on the ladies when he was in power, a meeting that was not declared in the official archives. Internal reactions to the United Kingdom for the alleged Boris Johnson meeting with Maduro These revelations have triggered criticism from various sectors. Demcrata's Labor and Liberal Party has demanded the immediate suspension of the annual public mission (PDCA) that Johnson receives as a former Prime Minister – around 115,000 – arguing that it could be used for private purposes and has requested an exhaustive examination of ethical standards. The Venezuelan vice-president Nicolas Maduro (R) examines a portrait of the Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during the design of the 1992 faulty coup d'etat led by Chavez, who was a lieutenant-colonel of the army, against President Carlos Andres Perez, in Caracas, on February 4, 2013. Castro said in the remarks published on Monday. AFP Photo / Juan BARTO (Photo by Juan BARTO / AFP) (Photo by Juan Barto / AFP via Getty Images) Acoba Regulatory Agency, responsible for supervising post-government activities of high positions and investigated the episode. Its president, Lord Pickles, describes Johnson's answers as evasive and lacking in clarity, and expresses that there is a reasonable concern concerning possible ethical and regulatory violations. The truth is that these polyics put two questions at the center of the debate: first, the transparency and responsibility of the ex-presidents who combine a public role with private lucrative activities, opening questions on the limits of the use of privileges and public resources in the diplomatic and financial Mbit. And secondly, how the double standard of certain former Western leaders were revealed, such as Boris Johnson, who calls the president of Venezuela as a dictator, but still have private companies with Chavism. You might be interested: In the midst of tensions with the United States and the Ukraine Russian War, the United Kingdom has its new industrial defense strategy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.escenariomundial.com/2025/09/09/medio-britanico-afirma-que-el-ex-primer-ministro-boris-johnson-cobro-para-reunirse-con-maduro-a-pesar-de-llamarlo-dictador/

