KPK revealed that there were lobbies of the Hajj association at the Ministry of Religion for the distribution of the quota





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The Commission for Corruption Eradication (KPK) revealed that Hajj Organizing Travel Association had lobbies at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) before the distribution of the quota Hajj additional 2024. The theater (of actor) of the deputy and the execution of the KPK, Asep Gunur Rahayu, said that the association had lobby at the Ministry of Religion when he learned that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo went to the Saudi Prime Minister (PM) to obtain an additional quota from Hajj in 2024. “Before the existence of the quota, but only the information according to which at the beginning of 2023 or at the end of 2023, they knew one of the visits of the President of the Republic of Indonesia in Saudi Arabia, one of which was to obtain an additional HAJJ quota of 20,000. Then, they had made these lobbies,” Asp for red and white building, Jakarta, Tuesday (9/9/2025). Read also: KPK confiscated 2 houses from the Ministry of Religion of ASN, which claims the result of the sale of the Hajj quota ASEP also mentioned that the organizers of pilgrims who were members of the association contacted the Ministry of Religion to obtain an additional HAJJ quota. “It is a question of regulating how to obtain the quota which is included in a special quota,” he said. ASEP explained, on its way, the Ministry of Religion published a decree (SK) linked to the distribution of the additional Hajj quota at 50% for the ordinary Hajj and 50% for the special Hajj. Read also: After being examined by the KPK, Ustaz Khalid Basalamah claimed to be a Voyage of Muhibbabah This departs from law number 8 of 2018 concerning the implementation of Hajj and Omra. “Over time, the ministerial decree has been issued, where it has moved away from law number 8 of article 64 of 2018 so that the division has become 50%,” he said. Based on the decree, the additional pilgrim quota was distributed to the association, then transmitted to the trips of the pilgrimage organizers. “Well, from there, it was distributed according to the ministerial decree. So, if the purchase and the sale are not directly,” he said. Read also: Development of cases of corruption of the hajj quota: rp. 26 billion were confiscated, there were no suspects The KPK investigates the case of alleged corruption linked to the determination of the Hajj quota in 2023-2024 at the Ministry of Religion which occurred at the time of the Minister of Religion Yaquut Cholil Qouumas. The KPK considers that losses of state in this case have reached RP 1 Billion. The KPK also prevented three people from traveling abroad to investigate, namely the former religious minister Yaqut Cholil Qouumas; Former Yaqut special staff, Ishfah Abidal Aziz; And entrepreneur Hajj and Omrah Travel Bureau, Fuad Hasan Masyhur. When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



