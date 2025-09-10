Fakti.bg Publishes opinions with a wide range of prospects to encourage constructive debates.

An access blocked to social networks, clashes between the police and the opposition personalities in Istanbul and a new trial against the strongest rival of Erdogan: in Turkey, the repression of the opposition continues fully in force.

For about a year, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the greatest opposition force in Türkiye, was in the Turkish justice reticle. The last episode took place these days: after a Turkish court rejected the Directorate of the District of the Popular Democratic Party (HDP) to Istanbul on alleged irregularities during its elections and after the court appointed a new acting president of the local branch of the party, the clashes broke out on Monday September 8, between the police and the protest of the members of the opposition.





The security forces dispersed dozens of party officials in front of the party's headquarters, who protested despite a temporary ban on public gatherings and a blockade of the building police. They wanted to prevent the new president of the court from taking control of the party branch in the largest city in Turkey. Speaking of Turkey came yesterday that access to the main youtube social media platforms, Tiktok, Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook had been blocked – after Turkish opposition calls for mass demonstrations and gatherings against the country's authorities.

The police operation of yesterday in Istanbul took place in the midst of an intensified repression against the opposition, in particular against the municipalities led by the Republican People's Party (CHP) for an alleged corruption. Consequently, hundreds of officials and party officials, including 16 mayors, have been arrested in recent months, reports the Associated Press. Among them, the former mayor of Istanbul and the most promising presidential candidate of the opposition, Ekrem Imamoglu. His arrest in March triggered the biggest demonstrations in Türkiye in more than a decade.

The 54 -year -old Rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces various trials and surveys – from the insults presumed to corruption officials. On September 11, he was tried to forge documents – in particular his university degree. Although the accusation may seem trivial at first glance, a conviction could have great -reaching consequences.





Why is this trial so important?

Shortly before its arrest, the University of Istanbul has revoked its diploma. If he is convicted of this accusation, Imamoglu could incur up to eight years and nine months in prison. The most serious consequence, however, would be that he should withdraw his candidacy for the presidency, because the Turkish Constitution requires that a university diploma be a prerequisite for the Head of State.

Imamoglu and his HDP party described the decision of the university administration and the indictment as politically motivated. So far, the course of the case supports this suspicion, while the debate on the diplomatic titles of Mamolu has started shortly after its successful election as mayor of Istanbul in 2019.

After Mamolu entered the mayor, it has become clear that the party of President Erdoan, the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) had used the city as a source of funding for its ideological objectives. For years, funds have rushed into media companies close to the government, Islamist organizations and brotherhoods.

Critics see Mamolu's lawsuit as an act of revenge by the government. For years, Mamolu's party has questioned Rdoan's diplomatic skills titles. According to his biography, Rdoan graduated from the “Marmara” university in 1981, but the university was only officially founded until 1982.

More tests and surveys

Since his entry into office as mayor, the popular politician Mamolu has constantly been in the spotlight of the Turkish judiciary, who has been more and more polished in recent years. Several investigations and judicial cases are underway against him, some of which have already ended with a verdict.

Officially, Imamoglu is accused of corruption in the context of tender procedures at the office of the mayor of Istanbul. Another accusation against him is that of supporting terrorism – due to the cooperation of his party with equality and the democracy party of pro -Kurdish peoples in the last local elections. The two opposition parties agreed with joint candidates in certain municipalities of Istanbul with a large Kurdish population and beat the candidates of the ruling party. Although the Turkish government directs a peace process with the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) in the Kurdish conflict, even the slightest link with the equality of pro-Kurdish peoples and the Democracy Party is interpreted by the judiciary as “support of terrorism”.

In another case, the prosecutor's office investigates the accusation of improper use of public funds during cultural events. Imamoglu is not the only one against which this accusation was made – the AKP government also accused other opposition mayors of having wasted public funds during festivals and concerts. Critics, however, point out that the ruling party itself organizes major events in many cities without being the subject of an investigation for this.

Who is Ekrem Mamolu?

The victory of the Mamolu field landslides during the election of the mayor of Istanbul put an end to the rule of 25 years of the AKP in the metropolis of Bosphorus. After taking office, the new mayor stopped payments of 55 million euros to foundations close to the AKP and eliminated municipal payments to the media close to the government. In response, the government has blocked its projects and has not approved loans to the municipal administration for its initiatives.

During the local elections of 2024, Mamolu ran again as an opposition candidate in Istanbul and managed to win again. He is eloquent, considers himself near the people and calls on different social groups. His rhetoric is constructive: he does not want to divide, but unite everyone. With his slogan “everything will be fine”, he mobilized millions. Thanks to his popularity, he was able to push his party towards reforms.

With the current leadership of the reformist wing party, he took a successful course. However, he is also the subject of an investigation and could be withdrawn from his functions. The next hearing of the court in this case is September 15. If the current republican popular party council is removed and forced presidents are loaded, Imamoglu could sink into oblivion.